5 July 2021, 17:45
Maura Higgins is dating Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice – here’s everything you need to know about the ballroom star.
Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice are the couple 2021 didn’t see coming after the Love Island star’s split from Chris Taylor.
The new couple are said to be “moving quickly” and have even introduced each other to their respective friends.
Maura Higgins And Giovanni Pernice Pack On The PDA As Romance Gets 'Serious'
But who is Maura’s new boyfriend Giovanni and what do we know about him? Here’s the lowdown, including his age, career and where he's from…
Giovanni Pernice is a professional dancer from Italy who’s best known for being a pro dance instructor on Strictly Come Dancing.
He was born 5 September 1990, making him 32 years old at the time of writing.
The ballroom dancer apparently “fancied Maura for ages” before they started dating.
A source told the tabloids: “They’ve met each other at events in the past and Giovanni has always fancied Maura.
“But it wasn’t until she became single that he made his move. Once they started texting, and then eventually meeting up, things quickly went from there.”
Originally from Sicily in Italy, Giovanni moved to Bologna at the age of 14 to pursue his dancing ambitions.
The talented dancer has been involved in the industry since he was a child, competing all over Europe and winning the Italian Championships in 2012.
He joined Strictly in 2015 and has reached three finals out of every series he’s been so far.
Giovanni has dated some fellow high profile celebrities, including Georgia May Foote, Jess Wright and Ashley Roberts.
He and Pussycat Doll Ashley were together from 2018 to 2020 after meeting on Strictly.
