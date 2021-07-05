Who Is Giovanni Pernice? 5 Facts About The Strictly Star Dating Maura Higgins

Giovanni Pernice is dating Maura Higgins. Picture: Instagram / PA

By Capital FM

Maura Higgins is dating Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice – here’s everything you need to know about the ballroom star.

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice are the couple 2021 didn’t see coming after the Love Island star’s split from Chris Taylor.

The new couple are said to be “moving quickly” and have even introduced each other to their respective friends.

Maura Higgins And Giovanni Pernice Pack On The PDA As Romance Gets 'Serious'

But who is Maura’s new boyfriend Giovanni and what do we know about him? Here’s the lowdown, including his age, career and where he's from…

Giovanni Pernice is a Strictly pro. Picture: PA

Who is Giovanni Pernice, how old is he?

Giovanni Pernice is a professional dancer from Italy who’s best known for being a pro dance instructor on Strictly Come Dancing.

He was born 5 September 1990, making him 32 years old at the time of writing.

Giovanni and Maura met at showbiz events

The ballroom dancer apparently “fancied Maura for ages” before they started dating.

A source told the tabloids: “They’ve met each other at events in the past and Giovanni has always fancied Maura.

“But it wasn’t until she became single that he made his move. Once they started texting, and then eventually meeting up, things quickly went from there.”

Giovanni Pernice has been on Strictly since 2015. Picture: PA

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice apparently met at showbiz events. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

Giovanni Pernice is from Sicily

Originally from Sicily in Italy, Giovanni moved to Bologna at the age of 14 to pursue his dancing ambitions.

Giovanni has been dancing since he was a child

The talented dancer has been involved in the industry since he was a child, competing all over Europe and winning the Italian Championships in 2012.

He joined Strictly in 2015 and has reached three finals out of every series he’s been so far.

Giovanni Pernice previously dated Ashley Roberts

Giovanni has dated some fellow high profile celebrities, including Georgia May Foote, Jess Wright and Ashley Roberts.

He and Pussycat Doll Ashley were together from 2018 to 2020 after meeting on Strictly.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital