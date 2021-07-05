Who Is Giovanni Pernice? 5 Facts About The Strictly Star Dating Maura Higgins

5 July 2021, 17:45

Giovanni Pernice is dating Maura Higgins
Giovanni Pernice is dating Maura Higgins. Picture: Instagram / PA
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Maura Higgins is dating Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice – here’s everything you need to know about the ballroom star.

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice are the couple 2021 didn’t see coming after the Love Island star’s split from Chris Taylor.

The new couple are said to be “moving quickly” and have even introduced each other to their respective friends.

Maura Higgins And Giovanni Pernice Pack On The PDA As Romance Gets 'Serious'

But who is Maura’s new boyfriend Giovanni and what do we know about him? Here’s the lowdown, including his age, career and where he's from…

Giovanni Pernice is a Strictly pro
Giovanni Pernice is a Strictly pro. Picture: PA

Who is Giovanni Pernice, how old is he?

Giovanni Pernice is a professional dancer from Italy who’s best known for being a pro dance instructor on Strictly Come Dancing.

He was born 5 September 1990, making him 32 years old at the time of writing.

Giovanni and Maura met at showbiz events

The ballroom dancer apparently “fancied Maura for ages” before they started dating.

A source told the tabloids: “They’ve met each other at events in the past and Giovanni has always fancied Maura. 

“But it wasn’t until she became single that he made his move. Once they started texting, and then eventually meeting up, things quickly went from there.”

Giovanni Pernice has been on Strictly since 2015
Giovanni Pernice has been on Strictly since 2015. Picture: PA
Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice apparently met at showbiz events
Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice apparently met at showbiz events. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

Giovanni Pernice is from Sicily

Originally from Sicily in Italy, Giovanni moved to Bologna at the age of 14 to pursue his dancing ambitions.

Giovanni has been dancing since he was a child

The talented dancer has been involved in the industry since he was a child, competing all over Europe and winning the Italian Championships in 2012.

He joined Strictly in 2015 and has reached three finals out of every series he’s been so far.

Giovanni Pernice previously dated Ashley Roberts

Giovanni has dated some fellow high profile celebrities, including Georgia May Foote, Jess Wright and Ashley Roberts.

He and Pussycat Doll Ashley were together from 2018 to 2020 after meeting on Strictly.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

There have been a number of Spiderman on-screen romances turned IRL

All The Spiderman Co-Star Couples Before Zendaya And Tom Holland

Features

Who is Rachel Finni?

Who Is Rachel Finni? Age, Job And Instagram Of The 'Independent' Bombshell

Love Island couple still together

Love Island Couples Still Together Now – Relationships From Every UK Series

Love Island

Tom Holland rumoured to be dating Sophie Turner's mate Nadia Parkes

Is Tom Holland Still Dating Girlfriend Nadia Parkes?

Features

The Fear Street trilogy is coming to Netflix and here's when it'll be out

Fear Street Trilogy: Release Date And What Time Parts 1, 2 & 3 Are Out On Netflix

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson have confirmed they're in a relationship

Phoebe Dynevor And Pete Davidson Dating Timeline: How Long Have They Been Together?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills