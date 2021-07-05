Maura Higgins And Giovanni Pernice Pack On The PDA As Romance Gets 'Serious'

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice were snapped together for the first time. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram/PA

By Capital FM

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice were spotted getting cosy in Blackpool amid dating rumours.

Maura Higgins has been pictured cuddling up to her rumoured boyfriend Giovanni Pernice for the first time.

The duo, who first sparked dating rumours last month, have been getting super close in the past few weeks, with sources now saying their romance is ‘moving quickly’.

In a photo obtained by this tabloid, the former Love Islander and Strictly star can be seen getting cosy as they spend time together in Blackpool.

Maura Higgins’ Dating Fears Amid Giovanni Pernice Relationship Rumours

The pair were spotted enjoying a date night at drag bar Sapphires in Blackpool, where the professional dancer is performing in a new show called Him & Me.

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice are said to be getting 'serious'. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram

Giovanni is said to have even introduced Maura to his friends, as they all spent an evening at Sapphires, where they went public with their romance.

An insider told the publication: “Gio and Maura are very much a couple. Everyone knows he’s played the field in the past but he is serious about Maura.

“He’s smitten with her, they’ve become close really quickly and are spending a lot of time together in Blackpool.

“She’s become pals with all of the cast and crew of Him and Me too and they think she’s great. Maura has also met Anton [Du Beke] and they got on brilliantly.”

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice have been spotted together in Blackpool. Picture: Getty

This comes after it was revealed that Giovanni has been into Maura for a long time and made his first move on the Irish reality star by sliding into her DMs.

Fans first spotted them together in Cornwall last month, while the lovebirds went on to post matching Instagram Stories at a Euros 2020 match just a few weeks ago.

Although neither of them have publicly addressed their romance, they appear to be going from strength to strength!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital