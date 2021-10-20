Why Maura Higgins And Giovanni Pernice Split

20 October 2021, 10:21

Giovanni Pernice 'dumped Maura Higgins' over their clashing schedules
Giovanni Pernice 'dumped Maura Higgins' over their clashing schedules. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Giovanni Pernice is said to have ended his relationship with Maura Higgins two weeks ago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice left fans shocked after it was widely reported that the pair had split just four months after they began dating.

They first sparked breakup rumours earlier this week when fans noticed that they had removed all traces of each other on Instagram.

Maura Higgins ‘Splits’ From Giovanni Pernice After Four Months Of Dating

Now new reports suggest the reason behind the Love Island star’s split from her Strictly Come Dancing professional beau.

According to tabloids, Maura and Giovanni broke up two weeks ago after the pro dancer ‘dumped her’ amid his busy schedule.

Giovanni Pernice reportedly 'dumped Maura Higgins two weeks ago'
Giovanni Pernice reportedly 'dumped Maura Higgins two weeks ago'. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram

The source also claims that he was not ready to settle down, which is said to have left Maura ‘heartbroken’.

The insider claimed: “Maura didn’t see this coming and is finding it very difficult to come to terms with. She genuinely thought Gio was the one.

“Gio is working 24/7 on Strictly and Maura is flying here, there and everywhere with modelling.

"Gio is also set to go on tour again next year when Strictly ends so their lifestyles just don’t fit with settling down at the moment.”

Maura and Giovanni couldn't make it work due to their busy schedules
Maura and Giovanni couldn't make it work due to their busy schedules. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram
Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice split after four months together
Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice split after four months together. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram

"That’s why Gio decided to end things,” the source added, “They have crazy suitcase lives which makes it hard to be in a relationship.

"He adores Maura and had hoped they could remain friends - but that doesn’t look likely.”

This comes just weeks after it was reported that the pair were set to move in together.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

After's Hardin Scott and Tessa Young have been rumoured to be dating in real life.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin And Josephine Langford’s Friendship: From On-Screen Romance To Dating Rumours
Dylan Arnold has roles in You and After

Who Is You’s Dylan Arnold In The After Movies?

All the details on the 2021 MTV EMAs

When Is MTV EMAs 2021 And Who Is Hosting?

Twilight's Alice and Emmett Cullen just had a mini-reunion!

Twilight Cast Reunite To Recreate Famous Baseball Scene 13 Years On

Shanna Moakler has deleted her recent family photos amid Travis Barker's engagement to Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Deletes Pictures Of Kids Amid Kourtney Kardashian Engagement
What really happened to Love's first husband James in You?

Who Was Love’s First Husband In You And How Did He Die?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him