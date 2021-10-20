Why Maura Higgins And Giovanni Pernice Split

Giovanni Pernice 'dumped Maura Higgins' over their clashing schedules. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram/Alamy

By Capital FM

Giovanni Pernice is said to have ended his relationship with Maura Higgins two weeks ago.

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice left fans shocked after it was widely reported that the pair had split just four months after they began dating.

They first sparked breakup rumours earlier this week when fans noticed that they had removed all traces of each other on Instagram.

Now new reports suggest the reason behind the Love Island star’s split from her Strictly Come Dancing professional beau.

According to tabloids, Maura and Giovanni broke up two weeks ago after the pro dancer ‘dumped her’ amid his busy schedule.

Giovanni Pernice reportedly 'dumped Maura Higgins two weeks ago'. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram

The source also claims that he was not ready to settle down, which is said to have left Maura ‘heartbroken’.

The insider claimed: “Maura didn’t see this coming and is finding it very difficult to come to terms with. She genuinely thought Gio was the one.

“Gio is working 24/7 on Strictly and Maura is flying here, there and everywhere with modelling.

"Gio is also set to go on tour again next year when Strictly ends so their lifestyles just don’t fit with settling down at the moment.”

Maura and Giovanni couldn't make it work due to their busy schedules. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice split after four months together. Picture: @maurahiggins/Instagram

"That’s why Gio decided to end things,” the source added, “They have crazy suitcase lives which makes it hard to be in a relationship.

"He adores Maura and had hoped they could remain friends - but that doesn’t look likely.”

This comes just weeks after it was reported that the pair were set to move in together.

