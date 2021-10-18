Maura Higgins Deletes All Pictures Of Boyfriend Giovanni Pernice From Instagram

18 October 2021, 13:11

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice have sparked rumours they've split
Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice have sparked rumours they've split. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Maura Higgins and Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice have removed all traces of each other from Instagram just a few months into their relationship.

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice have ignited rumours they’ve split, after removing all photos of each other from their social media profiles.

The Love Island star and the Strictly Come Dancing pro went public with their relationship in July, but their steamy photos together are now nowhere to be seen.

Love Island’s Millie Court To Become Multi-Millionaire After Signing With Fashion Brand

It comes after reports they were planning to move in together.

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice have been dating for a few months
Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice have been dating for a few months. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram
Maura Higgins has removed all traces of Giovanni Pernice from her Instagram
Maura Higgins has removed all traces of Giovanni Pernice from her Instagram. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

“Did Maura and Giovanni break up? I’ll be on the floor crying if anyone needs me,” one fan quickly tweeted.

“Well the relationship between Giovanni and Maura didn’t last long then,” commented another.

“Why has Maura deleted her posts with Giovanni? Not the Strictly curse again,” another fan wrote.

Giovanni is currently taking part in Strictly Come Dancing, with EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice no longer appear on their respective Instagram profiles
Maura Higgins and Giovanni Pernice no longer appear on their respective Instagram profiles. Picture: Maura Higgins/Instagram

The couple still follow each other on Instagram at the time of writing however.

Maura and Giovanni only took their relationship public over the summer, after a few weeks of dating.

“You’re mine,” the pro dancer wrote alongside his first post with the Love Island star.

Maura’s most-recent post on her profile is from 5 October, when she posted a racy selfie from the outtakes of her Ann Summers shoot.

Best friend Molly-Mae Hague commented: “That’s my girlfriend.”

