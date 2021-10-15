Love Island’s Millie Court To Become Multi-Millionaire After Signing With Fashion Brand

Millie Court has apparently signed a huge deal with ASOS. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

By Capital FM

Love Island winner Millie Court is about to make millions after signing a huge deal with fashion giant ASOS.

Millie Court, 24, who won Love Island with Liam Reardon, 22, has signed a multi-million fashion deal with the brand she used to work for as a buyer's assistant, ASOS.

The influencer worked at the brand’s HQ before entering the villa and finding love with Liam, and they’ve now asked her to return for a worldwide role after gaining two million followers on the dating series.

Lucinda Strafford Turns Down Reality Series After Love Island

According to the tabloids, she’s set to become the global face of the fashion giant.

Millie Court won Love Island with Liam Reardon. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

Millie Court and Liam Reardon are flat hunting in Essex. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

A source told the publication: “Millie has taken her time to have the pick of the deals offered to her after winning the show.

“She’s delighted to have signed with ASOS and can’t wait to get going. She’ll become the global face of the brand and is going to make a fortune from doing so. It’s win win for everyone.”

Millie’s already begun pointing fans to the online shop, linking her outfits on her Instagram after glamorous nights out in the brand’s products.

Millie Court has already treated herself to some designer items. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

Millie Court splashed some of her Love Island fund earnings on Fendi earrings. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

It seems she’s also already bought herself some new designer garments since hitting the spotlight, buying a pair of Fendi earrings which usually cost around £350 last month and getting her hands on a Fendi handbag.

During a shopping trip with Liam in September she also splashed £620 on a handbag from Jacquemus and £280 on a pair of pink trainers.

Millie Court had fans lusting over her outfits in Love Island. Picture: Millie Court/Instagram

In August, Millie and boyfriend Liam were crowned the winners of Love Island season seven, taking home the shared £50,000 prize.

Some of their cast mates have been equally as in demand since leaving the villa, with Liberty Poole racking up three contracts within the last month.

Not only did she get a clothing range of her own with In The Style, she became the face of tanning brand Skinny Tan, signed up for Dancing on Ice 2022 and has become an ambassador for Boux Avenue.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital