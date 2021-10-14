Lucinda Strafford Turns Down Reality Series After Love Island

Lucinda Strafford turned down a reality show after Love Island. Picture: Lucinda Strafford/Instagram / ITV2

Lucinda Strafford was offered the chance to appear on another reality TV show, but turned it down.

Lucinda Strafford shot into the limelight on Love Island, despite a fleeting appearance on the show, however she’s just turned down a second dating series.

The fashion boutique owner declined the offer because ‘she wants a break from dating,’ despite rumours she rekindled her relationship with her ex shortly after returning from Mallorca.

Speaking to the tabloids, Lucinda said she’d been offered the chance to appear on a reality show, but didn’t reveal which one.

Lucinda Strafford rose to fame on Love Island. Picture: Lucinda Strafford/Instagram

She said: "I have been offered a reality TV show, a dating one, but I have said 'unfortunately not'.

"I want a break from dating for a while, it's too much. But I'm open to other reality TV shows, it's not just dating shows out there, there are so many other ones out there."

Lucinda reportedly reunited with her ex, footballer Aaron Connelly, weeks after her Love Island stint came to an end.

"I'm a Celebrity would be so much fun," she went on.

Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Connolly are thought to have reunited after Love Island. Picture: Getty

Lucinda Strafford said she's not dating at the moment. Picture: Lucinda Strafford/Instagram

"I would definitely be up for that, but I don't think they've taken on any islanders before. I could be a first."

It comes after Lucinda spilled last month she and Aaron are ‘seeing where things go’.

She said: “We’re just sort of chatting again. It’s nothing too serious at all.”

The 21-year-old hit the spotlight when she entered Love Island, coupling up with Brad McClelland and Aaron Francis, who she eventually left the villa with.

However, after jetting home she and Aaron agreed to be just friends.

