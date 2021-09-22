Lucinda Strafford Lands Huge Fashion Deal After Leaving Love Island

22 September 2021, 12:31

Lucinda Strafford announced she's I Saw It First's new brand ambassador
Lucinda Strafford announced she's I Saw It First's new brand ambassador. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford has secured her first fashion deal since leaving the villa.

Lucinda Strafford has landed a huge fashion brand deal with I Saw It First just one month after leaving the Love Island villa.

The 21-year-old announced that she has teamed up with the online fashion retailer, which is known as the sponsor of the ITV2 dating show.

Lucinda Strafford Reunites With Footballer Ex She Split From Before Love Island

The bombshell explained how the job was a ‘dream come true’ as she shared the announcement with her 717,000 followers on Instagram.

She wrote: “I am so excited to finally reveal that I am a brand ambassador for I Saw It First!”

Lucinda Strafford has become an ambassador for I Saw It First
Lucinda Strafford has become an ambassador for I Saw It First. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

Lucinda continued: “I am such a big fan of the brand and loved wearing their clothes in the villa so it was a definite YES when they approached me to be one of their ambassadors.

"Announcing this alongside my first ever collection with them is a dream come true."

The former Islander said that she’s set to drop a variety of different clothing items in her collection, which will drop on Thursday, September 23.

Lucinda Strafford has landed her first huge deal since leaving Love Island
Lucinda Strafford has landed her first huge deal since leaving Love Island. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram
Love Island's Lucinda Strafford has secured a huge brand deal with I Saw It First
Love Island's Lucinda Strafford has secured a huge brand deal with I Saw It First. Picture: Alamy

Lucinda is no stranger to working in fashion as she already impressively owns her very own boutique called The Luxe Range, which she only started in 2020.

She already is said to be worth roughly £400,000 ahead of her Love Island stint thanks to her boutique’s success.

Lucinda is following in the footsteps of a number of former Islanders, who have gone on to land huge deals with fashion brands such as Molly-Mae Hague, Amber Gill and Dani Dyer.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Everything you need to know about the Britney Spears documentary coming to Netflix

Netflix’s Britney Vs Spears Documentary - Here's What To Expect

The best apps to kick off your term with a flying start

These Apps Will Help You Transition From College To Uni Student: From Meditation To Studying
Which couple are you and your beau?

QUIZ: Which Sex Education Couple Are You And Your Partner?

Some famous faces are set to join Rihanna's Savage X Fenty show

From Gigi Hadid To Vanessa Hudgens - All The Stars In Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show

Which Islanders have gone back to their original workplaces?

All The Islanders Who Went Back To Their Old Jobs

TV & Film

Harry Styles got a moment at the Ivor Novello Awards

Harry Styles Has Won Yet Another Award

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him