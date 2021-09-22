Lucinda Strafford Lands Huge Fashion Deal After Leaving Love Island

Lucinda Strafford announced she's I Saw It First's new brand ambassador. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram/Alamy

Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford has secured her first fashion deal since leaving the villa.

Lucinda Strafford has landed a huge fashion brand deal with I Saw It First just one month after leaving the Love Island villa.

The 21-year-old announced that she has teamed up with the online fashion retailer, which is known as the sponsor of the ITV2 dating show.

The bombshell explained how the job was a ‘dream come true’ as she shared the announcement with her 717,000 followers on Instagram.

She wrote: “I am so excited to finally reveal that I am a brand ambassador for I Saw It First!”

Lucinda Strafford has become an ambassador for I Saw It First. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

Lucinda continued: “I am such a big fan of the brand and loved wearing their clothes in the villa so it was a definite YES when they approached me to be one of their ambassadors.

"Announcing this alongside my first ever collection with them is a dream come true."

The former Islander said that she’s set to drop a variety of different clothing items in her collection, which will drop on Thursday, September 23.

Lucinda Strafford has landed her first huge deal since leaving Love Island. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

Love Island's Lucinda Strafford has secured a huge brand deal with I Saw It First. Picture: Alamy

Lucinda is no stranger to working in fashion as she already impressively owns her very own boutique called The Luxe Range, which she only started in 2020.

She already is said to be worth roughly £400,000 ahead of her Love Island stint thanks to her boutique’s success.

Lucinda is following in the footsteps of a number of former Islanders, who have gone on to land huge deals with fashion brands such as Molly-Mae Hague, Amber Gill and Dani Dyer.

