Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford Already Has An Impressive Net Worth

Lucinda Strafford has an impressive net worth. Picture: ITV2 / Lucinda Strafford/Instagram

By Capital FM

Love Island star lucinda Strafford has a fortune to her name at just 21.

Lucinda Strafford impressed Love Island viewers when she revealed she’s an online fashion boutique owner and the reality star already has a small fortune thanks to her stylish ways.

The 21-year-old from Brighton hasn’t dished too many details on her career but revealed she was an air hostess before starting her fashion brand.

The islander was made redundant from the airline she worked at so started The Luxe Range in 2020, a label which stocks tops, dresses, swimwear and accessories.

Lucinda Strafford leads a lavish lifestyle. Picture: Lucinda Strafford/Instagram

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed she’s been wearing a few of the clothes she stocks while in the villa in order to boost her brand’s audience.

And all over her Instagram Lucinda’s pictured with an array of designer goods on her many trips away, proving she’s done very well for herself.

After racking up thousands of followers before she even entered the villa she was able to charge brands for sponsored posts too – a lucrative way to make money these days.

Lucinda Strafford owns her own label. Picture: Lucinda Strafford/Instagram

But what is Lucinda’s net worth?

Reports suggest Lucinda’s worth £400,00 – a pretty impressive sum for someone who’s only 21 years old.

Her fortune will only grow when she leaves the villa, as her Instagram followers are already quickly soaring.

Fans are already predicting she’ll be ‘the next Molly-Mae Hague’, nabbing a brand deal of her own.

The Luxe Range’s following has already tripled since her arrival in the villa.

