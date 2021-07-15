Inside Love Island Star Lucinda Strafford’s Lavish Brighton Home

15 July 2021, 17:20

Love Island's Lucinda Strafford boasts a gorgeous home in Brighton
Love Island's Lucinda Strafford boasts a gorgeous home in Brighton. Picture: ITV2/@lucindastrafford/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island bombshell Lucinda Strafford has shared a glimpse inside her stunning home in Brighton.

Love Island’s Lucinda Strafford has easily become one of the most talked-about Islanders this year after turning a lot of heads in the villa when she arrived with Essex bombshell Millie Court.

The 21-year-old has had an emotional few days in the villa after being forced to split from Brad McClelland in a brutal twist, which saw him dumped from the Island.

Lucinda Strafford Cracks On With Aaron Francis After Brad McClelland Leaves Love Island

As Lucinda continues to get to know the other boys in the villa, it seems she has her eyes set on Aaron Francis, and fans are keen to see if any sparks fly between the pair.

But before heading into the villa, Lucinda had her own taste of fame as she is a super successful boutique owner at the age of just 21 years old, and already has a pretty huge social media presence on Instagram and TikTok!

Lucinda has a stunning kitchen which features a huge island
Lucinda has a stunning kitchen which features a huge island. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram
Lucinda's bedroom has a pink and grey theme
Lucinda's bedroom has a pink and grey theme. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

Lucinda, who also dated footballer Aaron Connolly, appears to have a pretty idyllic home life, boasting a luxe house in Brighton, where she lives with her family.

She’s also not too far from the beach!

The Islander has shared many glimpses of her glam house on Instagram, showing off the various rooms in her house and the gorgeous interior design.

Lucinda has a very modern taste, as her bedroom is decorated with a grey and pink interior, which is the background to a number of her snaps on social media.

Lucinda has a very modern bedroom layout
Lucinda has a very modern bedroom layout. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram
Lucinda shared a glimpse of herself catching rays in her garden
Lucinda shared a glimpse of herself catching rays in her garden. Picture: @lucindastrafford/Instagram

She also has a luxe kitchen with a gorgeous island in the middle, perfect for a pic on the ‘gram!

The 21-year-old has even shown off some glimpses of her garden, as she posted a snap of her relaxing on a sun lounger in a bikini just a few months before heading into the villa.

Both the inside and outside of Lucinda’s home is as impressive as each other, which we’re sure she’ll be happy to get back to once she flies back home after her search for love in the villa!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

