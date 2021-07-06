Love Island’s Millie Court: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About The Bombshell

Everything you need to know about Love Island 2021 bombshell Millie Court. Picture: ITV/@milliegracecourt/Instagram

Love Island’s Millie Court is the latest addition to the line-up as she heads into the villa with bombshell Lucinda Strafford - here’s her age, Instagram and more.

Love Island 2021 contestants are getting ready to welcome new bombshell Millie Court to the villa!

Following Chuggs Wallis’ dumping, two new blonde bombshells Millie and Lucinda Strafford are heading in to shake things up on Tuesday night's episode.

Here are five things you need to know about Millie as she gets ready to find out who’s her type on paper…

Millie Court is one of the bombshells headed into Love Island. Picture: ITV

Love Island Millie Court's age

Millie Court is 24 years old!

Although young, she knows what she wants as she told ITV she already has her eye on Liam Reardon, Toby Aromolaran and Brad McClelland - things are definitely about to get interesting...

Where Love Island's Millie Court is from

Like a few of the current and past Islanders, Millie is from Essex!

So, who knows, maybe she’ll already know a few faces in the villa?

Millie Court and Lucinda Strafford are the latest to join the Love Island line-up. Picture: ITV

Love Island Millie Court's job

Millie works as a fashion buyer’s administrator, and outside of work, describes herself as 'a very spontaneous and adventurous person'.

She told ITV: “I’m always up for doing something new and challenging myself. I’ve never done anything like this before. I just want to throw myself into it and have fun with it.”

Millie Court from Love Island works in fashion. Picture: @milliegracecourt/Instagram

Love Island Millie Court's Instagram

You can follow Love Island’s Millie on Instagram @milliegracecourt - she already has over 7,000 followers, which we’re sure will soar after making her entrance in the villa!

Love Island Millie Court's TikTok

Like most of us in 2021, Millie also has a TikTok account - however, she’s only posted a few TikToks here and there.

You can follow her TikTok @milliegracecourt.

