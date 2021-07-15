Lucinda Strafford Cracks On With Aaron Francis After Brad McClelland Leaves Love Island

Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Francis are growing close in Love Island. Picture: ITV2

By Capital FM

Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Francis are keen to get to know each other after Brad McClelland was dumped from Love Island.

Love Island’s past few episodes have had us on the edge of our seats after Brad McClelland and Lucinda Strafford were forced to pick between each other to leave the villa in a brutal twist.

Brad decided to leave, while Lucinda remained upset during Wednesday night’s episode after saying goodbye to the Islander, who she had been getting close to since her arrival.

But it seems Lucinda could be cracking on with Aaron Francis in Thursday night’s episode, as she pulls him for a chat by the fire pit.

Lucinda asks Aaron if he’s keen to get to know new bombshell AJ Bunker, but he’s quick to switch the conversation back to the 21-year-old boutique owner.

Lucina Strafford pulls Aaron Francis for a chat on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Aaron tells Lucinda he’d ‘prefer to get to know’ her instead, before later on spilling more about how he feels about her in the Beach Hut.

He says: “I’m very attracted to Lucinda. She’s a beautiful girl. We have this little thing where even if we’re in a group, it’s like a lingering eye contact and little smile. I don’t think she has that with other people.”

It seems the feeling could be mutual, as Lucinda confesses in the Beach Hut later on: “Aaron is definitely someone I’d like to get to know more. We do have a good connection.”

Could she be ready to crack on with Aaron?

Aaron Francis and Lucinda Strafford are interesting in getting to know each other. Picture: ITV2

Brad McClelland left Love Island earlier this week. Picture: ITV2

This isn’t the first time Lucinda has shown interest in Aaron after she picked him as one of her dates during the three-course meal dinner date when she arrived with Millie Court.

We’ll have to wait and see how this one pans out!

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

