When Will Casa Amor Be Introduced To Love Island 2021?

14 July 2021, 17:43

When will Casa Amor be this year?
When will Casa Amor be this year? Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island made a return this year! When can fans expect to see Casa Amor stir up the drama during the Islander's summer of love...

Since Love Island made its way back to our screens this summer, we've all had the same question on our minds – "When will Casa Amor make a comeback?"

The iconic twist to the hit dating show never fails to cause drama – fans are desperate to see the rival villa, which translates to 'Love House', make a return.

Chloe Burrows Brands Toby Aromolaran ‘Fake’ On Love Island After Public Vote Result

What is Casa Amor? When will the islanders be subjected to the ultimate dating test? We've got all the answers...

When will the islanders face the ultimate Love Island test?
When will the islanders face the ultimate Love Island test? Picture: ITV

When will Casa Amor start this season?

In previous seasons fans have grown to expect the Casa Amor twist in week four of the show – but will the producers mix it up this year amid Love Island's big return to ITV2?

From season four through to season six the twist occurred on episodes 26, 28, and 23 respectively.

If Love Island follows their traditional format then viewers can expect to see Casa Amor make a splash back onto our screens in mid-July.

Since the show commenced on June 28th, our prediction is July 26!

Will seemingly "solid" couples like Liberty and Jake fall victim to the Casa Amor twist?
Will seemingly "solid" couples like Liberty and Jake fall victim to the Casa Amor twist? Picture: ITV

What is Casa Amor?

Casa Amor is a rival villa that typically sees the boys head off for roughly three to five days to mingle with a whole new batch of girls.

Meanwhile, the remaining islanders at the original villa will be tested with a slew of new boys...

It's the ultimate test to see whose heads will be turned and who will stay faithful! At the end of the week there will be recoupling that could see newly single contestants brokenhearted and dumped form the island.

Since its emergence in season three of the show, Casa Amor has always been successful in breaking hearts and creating awkward moments.

From Demi Jones' to Georgia Steele – there are a lot of heartbreaking moments in the Casa Amor hall of fame.

Who will be Casa Amor's next unlucky-in-love contestant?

Seemingly solid couples like Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish and Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran might hit a bump in the road in week four this season...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles' 'Love On Tour' dates in 2021

The Latest On Harry Styles' 'Love On Tour' As He Confirms Rescheduled Dates

Gigi Hadid gave fans a glimpse into her date days with Zayn Malik and daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Zayn Malik’s Adorable Outings With Baby Khai

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock filmed Little Mix's music video while pregnant

Pregnant Perrie Edwards & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Dish On Strenuous Costumes Worn During 'Heartbreak Anthem'
Will BLACKPINK and Olivia Rodrigo collaborate? Fans think so!

An Olivia Rodrigo And BLACKPINK Collaboration Could Be In The Works

Sammy Kimmence was sentenced to 42 months in prison

Dani Dyer’s Boyfriend Sammy Kimmence Jailed For 42 Months After Finance Scam

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant