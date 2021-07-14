When Will Casa Amor Be Introduced To Love Island 2021?

When will Casa Amor be this year? Picture: ITV

By Capital FM

Love Island made a return this year! When can fans expect to see Casa Amor stir up the drama during the Islander's summer of love...

Since Love Island made its way back to our screens this summer, we've all had the same question on our minds – "When will Casa Amor make a comeback?"

The iconic twist to the hit dating show never fails to cause drama – fans are desperate to see the rival villa, which translates to 'Love House', make a return.

What is Casa Amor? When will the islanders be subjected to the ultimate dating test? We've got all the answers...

When will the islanders face the ultimate Love Island test? Picture: ITV

When will Casa Amor start this season?

In previous seasons fans have grown to expect the Casa Amor twist in week four of the show – but will the producers mix it up this year amid Love Island's big return to ITV2?

From season four through to season six the twist occurred on episodes 26, 28, and 23 respectively.

If Love Island follows their traditional format then viewers can expect to see Casa Amor make a splash back onto our screens in mid-July.

Since the show commenced on June 28th, our prediction is July 26!

Will seemingly "solid" couples like Liberty and Jake fall victim to the Casa Amor twist? Picture: ITV

Me just casually thinking about how all of these couples are going to crumble when it’s time for casa amor #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/00DqLJBPkr — Esona (@esonaaa_mak) July 9, 2021

What is Casa Amor?

Casa Amor is a rival villa that typically sees the boys head off for roughly three to five days to mingle with a whole new batch of girls.

Meanwhile, the remaining islanders at the original villa will be tested with a slew of new boys...

It's the ultimate test to see whose heads will be turned and who will stay faithful! At the end of the week there will be recoupling that could see newly single contestants brokenhearted and dumped form the island.

Since its emergence in season three of the show, Casa Amor has always been successful in breaking hearts and creating awkward moments.

liberty is defo gonna end up like these three after casa amor #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/seVrpCwXgD — luu farris🤍 (@FarrisLuu) July 9, 2021

From Demi Jones' to Georgia Steele – there are a lot of heartbreaking moments in the Casa Amor hall of fame.

Who will be Casa Amor's next unlucky-in-love contestant?

Seemingly solid couples like Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish and Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran might hit a bump in the road in week four this season...

