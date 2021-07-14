Chloe Burrows Brands Toby Aromolaran ‘Fake’ On Love Island After Public Vote Result

Love Island: Chloe brands toby 'fake'. Picture: ITV2

Chloe Burrows accused couple partner Toby Aromolaran of faking his feelings after they were voted among the least compatible.

Chloe Burrows is left furious at partner Toby Aromolaran in Wednesday night’s episode of Love Island after they were left in the bottom few couples when the public had to vote for the most compatible.

In a first look clip from the new episode, Chloe storms off after Toby questions why they were in the bottom.

He tells her: “We’re f***ed. We were down there.”

Love Island: Chloe and Toby were voted among the least compatible couples. Picture: ITV2

Toby Aromolran has concerns after the public vote. Picture: ITV2

Chloe replies: “Course we are. Why are you surprised? Why are you taking it so personally?”

In the Beach Hut later on Toby says: “In my eyes, we get on like a house on fire. If that’s not a genuine connection, then I don’t know what is. That means I’m searching for the wrong thing completely. I don’t know how the public hasn’t seen that.”

Speaking to Millie, Chloe fumes over Toby’s comments and airs her doubts.

Chloe Burrows breaks down on Millie Court about Toby's reaction. Picture: ITV2

She says: “He’s so f***ing fake. I was like, ‘Why are you surprised, the public aren’t going to love us because of what happened with Kaz’. But if it’s genuine, you don’t have to worry. The fact he’s getting all moody with me because we’re bottom three… that is so fake. I’m f***ing livid.”

She adds: “He’s made me really question his intentions and whether he was genuine.”

In a first look teaser she breaks down in tears.

