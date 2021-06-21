Love Island 2021 Chloe Burrows: Age, Job And Instagram Of Finance & Fitness Loving Contestant

21 June 2021, 16:36 | Updated: 21 June 2021, 16:38

One of the Love Island contestants looking for love is Chloe Burrows
One of the Love Island contestants looking for love is Chloe Burrows. Picture: ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Chloe Burrows is one of the contestants who is heading into the Love Island 2021 villa - here’s everything you need to know about her including her age, job and Instagram.

Love Island 2021’s line-up is full of singletons ready to shake things up and one of the contestants looking for love is Chloe Burrows.

Ready to dive straight into the dating scene in the villa, Chloe admitted she’s only ever been in ‘awful situationships’ - so here’s to hoping the Love Island contestants can give her something more meaningful!

Love Island 2021 Confirmed Contestants Revealed As Line-Up Is Announced

Get to know Love Island’s Chloe Burrows, from her job and age to her Instagram page…

Chloe Burrows has headed to the Love Island villa
Chloe Burrows has headed to the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Who is Love Island’s Chloe Burrows? Her job and age revealed

Chloe hails from Bicester and is a financial services marketing executive.

The 25-year-old is a self-described proactive gal, admitting she’s ‘always doing something’.

Chloe Burrows is looking for romance in the Love Island villa
Chloe Burrows is looking for romance in the Love Island villa. Picture: @chloe__burrows/Instagram

What has Chloe Burrows said about Love Island 2021?

Having little luck in love in the past, Chloe knows exactly what she wants going forward, revealing her type on paper.

She said: “I like a good build. I go to the gym. I want someone who is funny. Really funny and caring and will do nice little things for you. And then obviously someone who you can depend on to not ditch you.

“Because I am quite a big character and quite loud, they would have to be as loud, if not more. I could never be with someone who is quiet. Someone that gives you a bit back.”

Chloe Burrows has joined the Love Island 2021 cast
Chloe Burrows has joined the Love Island 2021 cast. Picture: @chloe__burrows/Instagram

Love Island’s Chloe Burrows Instagram

You can get more familiar with Chloe by following her Instagram @chloe__burrows.

Nearly reaching 5,000 followers, Chloe regularly shares a number of selfies and holiday snaps on her social media account.

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28th June on ITV2.

