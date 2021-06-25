Love Island’s Chloe Burrows Denies Having Affair With Married Man After Going Viral

Chloe Burrows denied having an affair. Picture: ITV2 / Chloe Burrows/Instagram

Love Island 2021 contestant Chloe Burrows has addressed speculation she had an affair with a married man.

Chloe Burrows hasn’t entered the Love Island villa yet, but she’s already been in the headlines this week for a comment she made about married men which was taken out of context.

The 25-year-old stated: “I didn’t have an affair,” after a tweet went viral of a girl claiming ‘Dad’s PA has gone on Love Island and admitted an affair. How’s your day?’.

Chloe, who's one of the many Love Island 2021 contestants, has now shut down the claims, insisting she’s never even been a personal assistant.

Chloe Burrows is heading into Love Island 2021. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram

The tweet emerged after Chloe said in her villa introduction video she met someone at work and it was “love at first sight”, but was reminded by her manager he has a wife and kids.

“Doesn’t mean I don’t drunk call him most weekends,” she added.

While speaking to Digital Spy and other press ahead of her Love Island entrance she denied having an affair.

"I didn't have an affair. I think it's been taken out of context," she explained. "I met someone at work and obviously really got in my feels about them, thought they were absolutely fantastic.

Chloe Burrows said she's never been a personal assistant. Picture: Chloe Burrows/Instagram

“And then I found out he was married and had kids, and then I dumped him because I was like, 'What the hell?' So it wasn’t an affair. But yeah. That was what that was."

Chloe added: “I didn't know he was married. It's not like yeah, give me a married man. Absolutely not. I don't want a married man. I don't want a boy who fancies someone else."

Denying she was the married man’s personal assistant, Chloe said: “I've never been a PA. I don't know who this girl… And apparently she's gone private now, and no one could see her. I've never been a PA."

Love Island begins Monday 28 June on ITV2 at 9pm.

