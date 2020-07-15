Love Island UK Couples Still Together Now – The Relationships From Every Series

15 July 2020, 16:28 | Updated: 15 July 2020, 17:13

Love Island has produced a string of successful couples who are still together now. Here’s who’s still going strong…

Love Island has created a number of couples who went on to become famous in their own right and are still together now.

From series two’s Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen to series five couple Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, Love Island has brought together couples who have gone on to move in, get married and have babies.

Here are all of the Love Island couples still together now, from series one in 2015 to series six in 2020…

Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde

Love Island couples

Nathan and Cara appeared on series two of Love Island UK, back in 2016.

After splitting less than a year after the show, they reunited months after Cara fell pregnant with their first baby, Freddie, and married in summer 2019.

They are now expecting their second child, a baby girl.

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen

Series two couple Olivia and Alex are the other success story from 2016, marrying in September 2018 in a beautiful countryside ceremony after getting engaged during a romantic New Year’s Eve proposal months after they met.

The couple now live together in a huge house in Essex with their beloved dogs.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt

Love Island couples

In 2017 Jamie was the knight in shining armour Camilla met after a few weeks of heartache on Love Island series three.

They have remained together ever since and are soon to become parents!

Jessica Shears and Dom Lever

Love Island couples

Jess and Dom got engaged weeks after meeting on Love Island series three in 2017, getting married in October 2018 in Mykonos.

They also quickly moved in together into a gorgeous home and have become parents to a little boy, who was born in December 2019.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague

Love Island couples

Tommy and Molly-Mae are the Love Island success story every contestant hopes for, staying together since reaching the final of series five in 2019.

The couple moved in together in Manchester shortly after the show, but have since moved to a stunning apartment in Cheshire.

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp

Love Island couples

Paige and Finn won Love Island series six in the new, winter 2020 edition of the show.

The pair have been inseparable ever since, moving in together in June to their own flat in Manchester after staying with Paige’s parents for a few months.

Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman

Love Island couples

Siannise and Luke T became a firm favourite couple amongst avid Love Island viewers, after bonding over their love of Disney during the 2020 winter series.

They now live together in a swanky flat in London.

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu

Love Island couple Mike and Priscilla

Mike and Priscilla continue to prove they’re seriously loved up since meeting on Love Island series six, spending lockdown together and frequently appearing on each other’s Instagram profiles for cute selfies and TikTok routines. 

Molly Smith and Callum Jones

Love Island's Molly Smith and Callum Jones

Callum caused outrage when he dumped Shaughna Phillips for molly Smith, but the couple have stayed together since the series ended.

Proving they’re serious about each other, the pair moved in at Molly’s parents’ house during lockdown.

Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico

Love Island 2020's Nas and Eva

Nas and Eva clicked during the Casa Amor part of Love Island 2020, but didn’t officially become boyfriend and girlfriend until six months later.

