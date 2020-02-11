Love Island Winners: Where Are They Now?

Are there any Love Island winners still together? Picture: Instagram

Remember Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies the winners of Love Island 2017? How about Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham in 2018? Here’s all the winners of Love Island what they’re doing now.

Love Island 2020 will soon be giving us another golden couple after they’re crowned the winners of 2020 by Laura Whitmore, but what’s happened to all the past winners?

From Jessica Hayes and Max Morely, to Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, the ITV2 show and that famous villa have produced some mega couples but sadly, not many of them have stayed together.

Love Island 2019 Couples - What Are They Doing Now?

Here are all the past Love Island winners from 20015-2019 and what they’re up to now:

Love Island winner Jess Hayes has a new boyfriend who she had a son with. Picture: Jessica Hayes/Instagram

Max Morely is busy travelling the world. Picture: Max Morely/Instagram

Love Island winners 2015: Jessica Hayes and Max Morely

They were the first winners of the new series and fans had high hopes for them both but sadly, just six weeks later, they revealed they split.

Jess is now a mum to baby boy Presley who she had with boyfriend Dan Lawry.

Max is also still living his best life travelling to exotic locations and was rumoured to be dating Laura Anderson, another Love Island contestant in early 2019.

Love Island winners Cara and Nathan are the only ones still together. Picture: Cara Delahoyde/Instagram

Love Island winners 2016: Cara Delahoyde and Nathan Massey

Good news, they’re still together! Cara and Nathan briefly split after nine months of winning but during their break, Cara found out she was pregnant with the couple’s son, Freddie.

The baby brought them closer together and now they’re married.

Amber Davies is a big West End hit alongside Louise Redknapp. Picture: Amber Davies/Instagram

Kem Cetinay has his own TV show alongside best friend Chris Hughes. Picture: Kem Cetinay/Instagram

Love Island winners 2017: Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies

Everyone wanted these two to go the distance but sadly, after six months together outside of the villa, they announced their break up.

They have both been highly successful since their time together. Kem is a regular presenter on ITV and has his own TV show with Chris Hughes and Amber is living her dream on stage in 9 to 5.

Dani Dyer has a new boyfriend and plenty of work to keep her busy now. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram

Love Island winner Jack Fincham is now a proud dad. Picture: Jack Fincham/Instagram

Love Island winners 2017: Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer

They were the villa winners from the beginning as their cheeky romance had everyone predicting big things for them.

After winning in 2017, they quickly moved in together and even bought a puppy. However, after six months, and many split rumours, Dani and Jack ended things for good.

Since then, Jack has become a proud dad and Dani has been working hard alongside her dad and has also had some presenting gigs.

Love Island winner 2019 has landed herself a big fashion deal. Picture: Amber Gill/Instagram

Greg O'Shea has returned to his rugby career. Picture: Greg O'Shea/Instagram

Love Island winners 2019: Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea

After surprising everyone by winning Love Island 2019 after only a few weeks of getting to know one another, it seems a fairytale ending wasn't meant to be for these two as they broke up just weeks after the final.

But life is still good for both Amber and Gregg. Amber is now a brand ambassador for a huge fashion company and Greg is back to his rugby career. They're both also travelling the globe and posting loads of envious photos on Instagram.