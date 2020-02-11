Love Island Winners: Where Are They Now?

11 February 2020, 16:42

Are there any Love Island winners still together?
Are there any Love Island winners still together? Picture: Instagram

Remember Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies the winners of Love Island 2017? How about Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham in 2018? Here’s all the winners of Love Island what they’re doing now.

Love Island 2020 will soon be giving us another golden couple after they’re crowned the winners of 2020 by Laura Whitmore, but what’s happened to all the past winners?

From Jessica Hayes and Max Morely, to Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, the ITV2 show and that famous villa have produced some mega couples but sadly, not many of them have stayed together.

Love Island 2019 Couples - What Are They Doing Now?

Here are all the past Love Island winners from 20015-2019 and what they’re up to now:

Love Island winner Jess Hayes has a new boyfriend who she had a son with
Love Island winner Jess Hayes has a new boyfriend who she had a son with. Picture: Jessica Hayes/Instagram
Max Morely is busy travelling the world
Max Morely is busy travelling the world. Picture: Max Morely/Instagram

Love Island winners 2015: Jessica Hayes and Max Morely

They were the first winners of the new series and fans had high hopes for them both but sadly, just six weeks later, they revealed they split.

Jess is now a mum to baby boy Presley who she had with boyfriend Dan Lawry.

Max is also still living his best life travelling to exotic locations and was rumoured to be dating Laura Anderson, another Love Island contestant in early 2019.

Love Island winners Cara and Nathan are the only ones still together
Love Island winners Cara and Nathan are the only ones still together. Picture: Cara Delahoyde/Instagram

Love Island winners 2016: Cara Delahoyde and Nathan Massey

Good news, they’re still together! Cara and Nathan briefly split after nine months of winning but during their break, Cara found out she was pregnant with the couple’s son, Freddie.

The baby brought them closer together and now they’re married.

Amber Davies is a big West End hit alongside Louise Redknapp
Amber Davies is a big West End hit alongside Louise Redknapp. Picture: Amber Davies/Instagram
Kem Cetinay has his own TV show alongside best friend Chris Hughes
Kem Cetinay has his own TV show alongside best friend Chris Hughes. Picture: Kem Cetinay/Instagram

Love Island winners 2017: Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies

Everyone wanted these two to go the distance but sadly, after six months together outside of the villa, they announced their break up.

They have both been highly successful since their time together. Kem is a regular presenter on ITV and has his own TV show with Chris Hughes and Amber is living her dream on stage in 9 to 5.

Dani Dyer has a new boyfriend and plenty of work to keep her busy now
Dani Dyer has a new boyfriend and plenty of work to keep her busy now. Picture: Dani Dyer/Instagram
Love Island winner Jack Fincham is now a proud dad
Love Island winner Jack Fincham is now a proud dad. Picture: Jack Fincham/Instagram

Love Island winners 2017: Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer

They were the villa winners from the beginning as their cheeky romance had everyone predicting big things for them.

After winning in 2017, they quickly moved in together and even bought a puppy. However, after six months, and many split rumours, Dani and Jack ended things for good.

Since then, Jack has become a proud dad and Dani has been working hard alongside her dad and has also had some presenting gigs.

Love Island winner 2019 has landed herself a big fashion deal
Love Island winner 2019 has landed herself a big fashion deal. Picture: Amber Gill/Instagram
Greg O'Shea has returned to his rugby career
Greg O'Shea has returned to his rugby career. Picture: Greg O'Shea/Instagram

Love Island winners 2019: Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea

After surprising everyone by winning Love Island 2019 after only a few weeks of getting to know one another, it seems a fairytale ending wasn't meant to be for these two as they broke up just weeks after the final.

But life is still good for both Amber and Gregg. Amber is now a brand ambassador for a huge fashion company and Greg is back to his rugby career. They're both also travelling the globe and posting loads of envious photos on Instagram.

Latest Love Island News

The new contestant has his eyes on two girls

Who Is Love Island's Jamie Clayton? 5 Instagram Pictures That Reveal His Very Interesting Lifestyle
Olivia and Chris had a bust-up at the NTAs back in 2018.

Olivia Attwood ‘Not Surprised’ By Chris Hughes’ NTAs ‘Brawl’ With Photographer
Amber Gill shades Greg O'Shea in huge way on TikTok

WATCH: Amber Gill Shades Ex Greg O'Shea On TikTok Calling Herself The 'First Solo Winner' Of Love Island
Finley Tapp is entering Love Island

Who Is Love Island's Finley Tapp? Four Things You Might Not Know About Paige Turley's Boyfriend
The winter series is shorter than usual

Love Island 2020 Final: When Does The Winter Series End & Which Couples Are Left?

Hot On Capital

You season 3 already has a lot of strong theories created by fans

There’s A New You Season 3 Theory And It Explains Who Joe’s Neighbour Might Really Be
Otis and Maeve are returning to our screens

Netflix’s Sex Education Season 3: Fan Theory Predicts How Otis Will Finally Confess His Feelings For Maeve
Ariana Grande was spotted kissing a mystery man in California

Ariana Grande Spotted Kissing Mystery Man In A Bar Outside Of LA

Ariana Grande

Penn Badgley expecting first child with wife Domino

'You' Star Penn Badgley Is Expecting First Child As Wife Domino Kirke Announces Pregnancy
Take Me Out has been cancelled

Take Me Out Axed After 10 Years As Paddy McGuinness Says Goodbye With Emotional Video
BTS's Jimin's changing hair, girlfriends and net worth

BTS Heartthrob Jimin's Hair, Net Worth & Dating History Revealed

More Movies & TV News

Love Island fans were baffled after seeing the uncanny resemblance

Inside Love Island Star Siânnise Fudge’s Relationship With ‘Identical’ Sisters Amber & Shanade
Jennifer Aniston didn't attend the 2020 Oscars and people want answers

Jennifer Aniston Wasn't At The 2020 Oscars & People Want Answers
Siannise Fudge said she knows what she's looking for in the villa

Who Is Love Island 2020's Siânnise Fudge? Everything We Know Including Where She's From And Her Job
Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce omitted from Oscars tribute

Luke Perry & Cameron Boyce Left Out Oscars In Memoriam Tribute
He told the Islanders about their intimate night

Love Island Fans Predict Heartbreak For Siânnise Fudge After Luke T Tells The Boys She Got Naked In Hideaway