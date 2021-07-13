The Funniest Love Island 2021 Memes You Need To Scroll Through

The best Love Island 2021 memes so far. Picture: ITV/Twitter

By Capital FM

We’ve rounded up some of the most hilarious memes that have been circulating on social media during Love Island 2021.

Love Island has made its grand return with a number of singletons already causing a stir in the villa, including Lucinda Strafford, Brad McClelland, Chloe Burrows, Toby Aromolaran, Liam Reardon and Millie Court.

Although it’s still early days in the series, fans have already been joining the hype on social media and sharing some seriously funny memes about the show.

So much so, we’ve rounded up some of the best memes that have come out of this series so far!

After all, it wouldn’t be Love Island without Twitter Island, would it?!

There have been a number of meme-able moments, from toe-sucking to beach hut reactions, and we’re living for all of them!

No matter how emotional or drama-filled the series becomes, we at least have the memes to get us by.

So, let’s take a look at some of the best Love Island 2021 memes so far…

Brad every time a new girl walks into the villa. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/2ydv70MJ8G — MuhanguziTimothy🇺🇬 (@realtimmytuner) July 7, 2021

why do the producers feel the need to make the kissing sounds so loud #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JIDGlYIiAg — hey bebs xx (@nuggetssharebox) July 12, 2021

Liberty whenever any of the girls look the tiniest bit sad #loveisland pic.twitter.com/d3TLBRESwD — Smudger (@eSmudgerr) July 12, 2021

Me manifesting that the next bombshell will be Hugo’s perfect match #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/ga5gLHwhbk — Ffi 💖 (@Ffion203) July 12, 2021

#LoveIsland

My exact reaction tonight after seeing hugo cry pic.twitter.com/PwOghdiHCO — Crazychloe83 (@crazychloe83) July 6, 2021

Liam is absolutely not 21 years of age. I’m gonna need to see his birth certificate #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/res8GmKDf0 — Shaé🤍 (@nxshaee) July 12, 2021

Two new blonde bombshells arrive in the villa #loveisland pic.twitter.com/dNX15RNFqn — Ryan Love (@RyanJL74) July 6, 2021

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

