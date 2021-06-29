10 Of The Funniest Toe-Sucking Memes After Love Island’s Jake Cornish Records Toby Aromolaran All Over Kaz Kamwi’s Feet

By Capital FM

Love Island had a few cringe-worthy moments in the first episode, but Jake Cornish was loving every minute.

Love Island not only keeps the nation entertained six days a week between 9-10pm, but it also provides hilarious memes for us to spam our group chats with the day after.

In the launch show producers made sure to throw the contestants, including Toby Aromolaran, Kaz Kamwi and Jake Cornish in at the deep end, encouraging them to get intimate just hours after host Laura Whitmore had introduced them all.

During a game to help the islanders get to know each other, they had to do (gross) challenges in their pairs, such as sucking on each other’s ears, twerking, kissing and even toe-sucking.

Kaz Kamwi had her toes sucked by partner Toby. Picture: ITV2

Love Island: Toby sucked on Kaz's toes as part of a game. Picture: ITV2

Jake confessed in his introduction video he “has a thing for toes,” so when Toby and Kaz were landed with the task, Jake made sure to capture it for his own enjoyment too – and the meme reactions are another level.

Please enjoy these internet creations, because we have no words…

Jake watching the video of kaz getting her toes sucked before bed #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/G75MgiPbMU — AUNTYJAY (@msamarachi) June 28, 2021

Jake when another couple gets the sucking toes card #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kCXmI9IVoE — Megan (@megan4125) June 28, 2021

Jake tonight because he had to choose between boobs and bum when really all he wants is toes. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/E58gJfSD5C — Gee🌱 (@geeelise13) June 28, 2021

Jake after Kaz and toby got the card to suck toes instead of him #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/rohrHJ1dwt — kaycie (@kaycie_xp) June 28, 2021

nah jake recording them sucking toes he is not RIGHT #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/1q84XOFlkE — lewys (@lookingforlewys) June 28, 2021

We all know what jakes doing with the toe sucking video #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/IlEs4qJ4ld — gemma lauren (@gemlforshaw) June 28, 2021

Jake speaking to the producers after not getting the toe sucking card #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HdVf6nPzIp — maddy (@maddmaddy19) June 28, 2021

jake on his phone at 2am in the villa rewatching the toe sucking video #loveisland pic.twitter.com/BR4kmpLlib — Alex K Phillips (@Alexkphillips) June 28, 2021

Love Island kicked off on Monday with the first 10 contestants coupling up and getting to know each other.

Bombshell Chloe Burrows was the last to arrive, introduced hours later than the rest of the girls to stir up the couplings.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

