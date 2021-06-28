How Long Is Love Island 2021 On For?

28 June 2021, 20:00

How long will this years Love Island be airing on ITV2?
Love Island is finally back! But how long can we expect to see reality series dominate our screens this year?

Love Island 2021 kicks off on Monday, June 28, but how long will it be on for?

The hit-dating show has finally made its way back to our screens after Winter Love Island concluded in March 2020 – it's safe to say that we are so ready for its return.

Two Love Island Stars Accused Of Ending Their Relationships Before Joining Line-Up

As you get to know the line-up of contestants for this year's series, you may be wondering how long the show's run will be.

Get ready for a long summer of islanders, villas and romance...

How long will Love Island 2021 run for?
There has been no announcement confirming a solid end date for the reality show, but audiences can expect the 2021 series to have a similar layout as previous seasons.

However, it has been speculated that the show could air for slightly longer than previously anticipated due to the long hiatus between series due to lockdown restrictions.

Typically, ITV2 air two series of Love Island annually, but audiences have been without a new season for 18 months.

Expect to see this year's islanders dancing up a storm in the villa for around eight weeks!

The show will air on ITV2 every day apart from Sunday!

Get ready for a long summer of romance!

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 28th June on ITV2.

