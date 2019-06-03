Who Won Love Island 2018, All The Couples Who Bagged The Prize Money & Where Are They Now?

What are all the previous Love Island winners up to now? Picture: ITV

Love Island is finally back on our TV screens with an entirely new cast, but who has won the series in the past and where are they now?

Love Island 2019 makes its long-awaited return to ITV2 on June 3, with a plethora of new contestants attempting to find love in the villa.

As with every series of the match-making reality TV show, we like to look back at the stars of previous seasons and what they’re up to now.

Love Island 2019 Cast To Receive Minimum Of Eight Therapy Sessions Upon Leaving The Villa

After three Love Island pregnancies and three weddings, there are very few successful couples who have come from the show. But who previously won Love Island, and what are they up to now?

Love Island winners 2015

Jessica Hayes and Max Morely won Love Island 2015. Picture: ITV

Jessica Hayes and Max Morely were crowned the Love Island winners in 2015, but their romance didn’t last outside of the villa and they called time on their relationship just six weeks after the show ended.

But fast forward to 2019 and Jessica is engaged to boyfriend Dan Lawry and the couple are expecting their first child together. Meanwhile, Max is single once more after being linked to fellow Islander Zara Holland, Charlotte Crosby, and 2018 Islander Laura Anderson.

Jessica Hayes is now engaged to partner Dan Lawry and the duo are expecting a baby. Picture: Jessica Hayes/Instagram

Love Island winners 2016

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey now have a baby of their own. Picture: ITV

2016 must feel a long way away from where winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey are at in their lives.

The winners now have a son, Freddie, who they welcomed in December 2017 and are planning to tie the knot in July after Nathan got down on one knee during their visit back to the Love Island villa in July 2018.

The couple did briefly split before discovering Cara was pregnant, but after the birth of their son the couple reunited and have stayed strong ever since.

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey are engaged. Picture: Cara De La Hoyde/Instagram

Love Island winners 2017

Winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies had a turbulent relationship in the villa. Picture: ITV

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies had viewers convinced their love was the real deal despite a turbulent relationship in the villa.

During a brief split when they were separated as the boys were moved into Casa Amor, Kem coupled up with Chyna Ellis but returning to a heartbroken Amber only made his feelings for her stronger.

The couple went on to win the series, but sadly split just four months later, blaming a string of arguments and hectic work schedules.

Kem went on to be hugely successful after the show, landing his own TV show with best pal Chris Hughes and presenting the showbiz segments on This Morning. More recently he scooped his own clothing range with Primark.

Amber has also branched out, turning her hand to acting in the new Dolly Parton's West End production 9 to 5 The Musical.

Kem Cetinay may have ended his romance with Amber Davies but he and co-star Chris Hughes stayed best friends. Picture: Kem Cetinay/Instagram

Love Island winners 2018

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham's relationship only lasted nine months. Picture: ITV

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham had fans adamant their romance was forever, after Dani avoided taking things to the next step with her man while they were in the villa.

After coupling up on the first day, they later told each other their feelings were more ‘friendly’ than anything romantic but as time went by they grew closer and re-ignited their spark, winning the hearts of the nation.

However, nine months later the Essex duo called time on their romance and Dani is now back with her ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence after they were pictured kissing just a few weeks after Dani’s split from Jack.

Dani Dyer is now back with her ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence. Picture: Sammy Kimmence/Instagram

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News