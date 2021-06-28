Love Island 2021 Launches New Merchandise From Iconic Bottles To Makeup - How To Shop

Here's how to purchase the iconic Love Island merchandise. Picture: LoveIslandShop.co.uk/ITV

Here’s everything you need to know to get your hands on some of the brand new Love Island 2021 merchandise.

Love Island 2021 is returning after a very long year without the dating series, with the first episode airing on Monday, June 28.

The full line-up has been announced and the singletons have already headed into the villa - it's safe to say we can’t wait for the new series and to get hooked on all the coupling-up drama and unexpected texts.

As we approach the launch of the new season, here’s how you can get your hands on some of the iconic Love Island merchandise.

From the popular personalised water bottle to the matching suitcases, we’ve got you covered…

Love Island is back with a new series for 2021. Picture: ITV

How to shop the Love Island 2021 merchandise

Love Island has brought back their iconic water bottles, which pretty much ooze summer just by looking at them, tbh, and they have even added a revamped version - a white version which is also insulated, so you can keep hot and cold drinks in them!

Not to worry, though, the classic clear bottles are also still available to purchase!

The stunning matching suitcase is also available to buy from the Love Island merchandise store, so you can travel in style.

How to shop the Love Island personalised water bottles. Picture: LoveIslandShop.co.uk

A phone case and a washbag with the same iconic personalised font have also made it to the official merch collection this year, as well as an array of makeup products and a satin dressing gown, to name a few.

The above products are available to buy from Loveislandshop.co.uk.

Love Island have added makeup to their merchandise. Picture: LoveIslandShop.co.uk

Love Island have confirmed their full line-up for 2021. Picture: ITV

Here’s a price list for some of the merchandise:

New Love Island insulated personalised water bottle - £20

Love Island classic personalised water bottle - £8

Love Island official personalised suitcase - £80

Love Island personalised phone case - £10

Love Island personalised wash bag - £12

Love Island personalised pink satin dressing gown - £20

Love Island-inspired eyeshadow palette - £7.60

