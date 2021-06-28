Love Island 2021 Launches New Merchandise From Iconic Bottles To Makeup - How To Shop

28 June 2021, 17:05

Here's how to purchase the iconic Love Island merchandise
Here's how to purchase the iconic Love Island merchandise. Picture: LoveIslandShop.co.uk/ITV
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s everything you need to know to get your hands on some of the brand new Love Island 2021 merchandise.

Love Island 2021 is returning after a very long year without the dating series, with the first episode airing on Monday, June 28.

The full line-up has been announced and the singletons have already headed into the villa - it's safe to say we can’t wait for the new series and to get hooked on all the coupling-up drama and unexpected texts.

Two Love Island Stars Accused Of Ending Their Relationships Before Joining Line-Up

As we approach the launch of the new season, here’s how you can get your hands on some of the iconic Love Island merchandise.

From the popular personalised water bottle to the matching suitcases, we’ve got you covered…

Love Island is back with a new series for 2021
Love Island is back with a new series for 2021. Picture: ITV

How to shop the Love Island 2021 merchandise

Love Island has brought back their iconic water bottles, which pretty much ooze summer just by looking at them, tbh, and they have even added a revamped version - a white version which is also insulated, so you can keep hot and cold drinks in them!

Not to worry, though, the classic clear bottles are also still available to purchase!

The stunning matching suitcase is also available to buy from the Love Island merchandise store, so you can travel in style.

How to shop the Love Island personalised water bottles
How to shop the Love Island personalised water bottles. Picture: LoveIslandShop.co.uk

A phone case and a washbag with the same iconic personalised font have also made it to the official merch collection this year, as well as an array of makeup products and a satin dressing gown, to name a few.

The above products are available to buy from Loveislandshop.co.uk.

Love Island have added makeup to their merchandise
Love Island have added makeup to their merchandise. Picture: LoveIslandShop.co.uk
Love Island have confirmed their full line-up for 2021
Love Island have confirmed their full line-up for 2021. Picture: ITV

Here’s a price list for some of the merchandise:

  • New Love Island insulated personalised water bottle - £20
  • Love Island classic personalised water bottle - £8
  • Love Island official personalised suitcase - £80
  • Love Island personalised phone case - £10
  • Love Island personalised wash bag - £12
  • Love Island personalised pink satin dressing gown - £20
  • Love Island-inspired eyeshadow palette - £7.60

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

How long will this years Love Island be airing on ITV2?

How Long Is Love Island 2021 On For?

Faye Winter is just one of the many Love Island 2021 contestants

Who Is Faye Winter? Love Island Star’s Age, Where She’s From And Job Revealed

Shannon Singh is one of the Love Island 2021 contestants

Shannon Singh: How Old Is The Love Island Star & What’s Her Job?

The Love Island villa is available to hire

Where Is The Love Island Villa 2021, Can You Rent It Out And How Much Does It Cost?

Love Island

Laura Whitmore is dating Love Island voiceover Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore And Iain Stirling: How Long Have The Love Island Hosts Been Together?

Features

Laura Whitmore's baby girl's name has an adorable meaning

Laura Whitmore's Baby Daughter’s Name Holds Sentimental Meaning

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills