5 June 2019, 16:57
Love Island season 5 is finally underway and if, like us, you can’t get enough of the new series you’ll want to download Love Island: The Morning After Podcast.
With everyone’s favourite Love Island star Kem Cetinay hosting Love Island: The Morning After podcast, your daily dose of villa action will be given an in-depth analysis by the 2017 winner as he’s accompanied by celebrity guests and fellow former Islanders.
As well as their expert say on the sun-soaked gossip, you’ll also hear plenty of insider info on your favourite show.
How do I download the Love Island: The Morning After podcast?
The Love Island: The Morning After podcast is available to download from Global Player, the iTunes Store, and Google Play Store.
Click here to download for iOs
Click here to download for Android
> Download The Love Island Podcast Below For All The Latest Love Island News OR Listen On Alexa By Asking: 'Play Love Island Podcast'
