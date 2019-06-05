Love Island: The Morning After Podcast – How To Download And Listen

The Love Island: The Morning After podcast is available to download now. Picture: Global Player

Love Island season 5 is finally underway and if, like us, you can’t get enough of the new series you’ll want to download Love Island: The Morning After Podcast.

With everyone’s favourite Love Island star Kem Cetinay hosting Love Island: The Morning After podcast, your daily dose of villa action will be given an in-depth analysis by the 2017 winner as he’s accompanied by celebrity guests and fellow former Islanders.

As well as their expert say on the sun-soaked gossip, you’ll also hear plenty of insider info on your favourite show.

How do I download the Love Island: The Morning After podcast?

The Love Island: The Morning After podcast is available to download from Global Player, the iTunes Store, and Google Play Store.

Click here to download for iOs

Click here to download for Android

> Download The Love Island Podcast Below For All The Latest Love Island News OR Listen On Alexa By Asking: 'Play Love Island Podcast'

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After