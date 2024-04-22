Love Island’s Georgia Harrison Returns To TV In New ‘Revenge Porn’ Documentary Series

Love Island's Georgia Harrison is set to release and star in a new documentary series. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Georgia Harrison is returning to our screens in a new ITV documentary series that follows her journey since the trial that changed her life in 2022.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island’s Georgia Harrison has had a traumatic couple of years after her ex Stephen Bear committed a crime against her that eventually became a highly publicised trial.

This was just one year before her latest stint on Love Island All Stars where she had a rocky time trying to establish a connection with fellow island Anton Danyluk.

Whilst the pair left the villa arm in arm, it seems they have silently ended things over the last month and have yet to publicly comment on the end of their relationship.

But Georgia has been busy as she’s reportedly involved in creating a documentary series that has been following her life since Stephen’s trial.

Love Island's Anton Danyluk and Georgia Harrison have recently been rumoured to have split. Picture: Getty

The ex-islander was a victim of a revenge porn attack as Stephen uploaded explicit footage of Georgia online without her consent.

Georgia took Stephen to court and even took her campaign to Downing Street, helping pave the way for other victims of the sex crime to shape news laws that protected them in the future.

Georgia Harrison helped pave the way for other victims of online sex crimes. Picture: Getty

The new series will reportedly cover, the original trial in 2023, Georgia's campaigning, her time on Love Island All Stars as well as Stephen’s Confiscation Court Hearing in March 2024 that established he had financially benefitted from his crime and he was ordered to pay Georgia £22,000.

A source speaking to the tabloids claimed, “Georgia has already proved she is far more than just a pretty face with her brave fight against Bear.

“She made huge waves when she successfully campaigned for an amendment to revenge- porn laws, resulting in the removal of a clause that previously required prosecutors to prove an intent to cause humiliation or distress."

The new series will follow her as she continues to empower others to make positive changes in society.

Georgia’s campaigning followed well past the trial and conviction and by January when it was time to join the villa again, she welcomed it as a small vacation.

Georgia Harrison's constant campaigning has attributed to better laws and protection for young women and men. Picture: Getty

Before entering the show, she said as reported by Bracknell News “I really feel like I’ve missed out on that in the last couple of years because I’ve been fighting for myself and other women, which I will continue to do, but I’m just going to have a little six-week break. I’m having a sabbatical.”

Following constant campaigning that Harrison was involved in, in June 2023 the laws were changed to protect victims who had violent or intimate photography and videos shared of them without consent.

The documentary series will follow all of these events that have taken place in Georgia’s life since the one-off film ITV broadcast Revenge Porn: Georgia vs. Bear.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.