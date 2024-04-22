Love Island’s Georgia Harrison Returns To TV In New ‘Revenge Porn’ Documentary Series

22 April 2024, 14:48 | Updated: 22 April 2024, 16:55

Love Island's Georgia Harrison is set to release and star in a new documentary series
Love Island's Georgia Harrison is set to release and star in a new documentary series. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Georgia Harrison is returning to our screens in a new ITV documentary series that follows her journey since the trial that changed her life in 2022.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island’s Georgia Harrison has had a traumatic couple of years after her ex Stephen Bear committed a crime against her that eventually became a highly publicised trial.

This was just one year before her latest stint on Love Island All Stars where she had a rocky time trying to establish a connection with fellow island Anton Danyluk.

Whilst the pair left the villa arm in arm, it seems they have silently ended things over the last month and have yet to publicly comment on the end of their relationship.

But Georgia has been busy as she’s reportedly involved in creating a documentary series that has been following her life since Stephen’s trial.

Love Island's Anton Danyluk and Georgia Harrison have recently been rumoured to have split
Love Island's Anton Danyluk and Georgia Harrison have recently been rumoured to have split. Picture: Getty

The ex-islander was a victim of a revenge porn attack as Stephen uploaded explicit footage of Georgia online without her consent.

Georgia took Stephen to court and even took her campaign to Downing Street, helping pave the way for other victims of the sex crime to shape news laws that protected them in the future.

Georgia Harrison helped pave the way for other victims of online sex crimes
Georgia Harrison helped pave the way for other victims of online sex crimes. Picture: Getty

The new series will reportedly cover, the original trial in 2023, Georgia's campaigning, her time on Love Island All Stars as well as Stephen’s Confiscation Court Hearing in March 2024 that established he had financially benefitted from his crime and he was ordered to pay Georgia £22,000.

A source speaking to the tabloids claimed, “Georgia has already proved she is far more than just a pretty face with her brave fight against Bear.

“She made huge waves when she successfully campaigned for an amendment to revenge- porn laws, resulting in the removal of a clause that previously required prosecutors to prove an intent to cause humiliation or distress."

The new series will follow her as she continues to empower others to make positive changes in society.

Georgia’s campaigning followed well past the trial and conviction and by January when it was time to join the villa again, she welcomed it as a small vacation.

Georgia Harrison's constant campaigning has attributed to better laws and protection for young women and men
Georgia Harrison's constant campaigning has attributed to better laws and protection for young women and men. Picture: Getty

Before entering the show, she said as reported by Bracknell News “I really feel like I’ve missed out on that in the last couple of years because I’ve been fighting for myself and other women, which I will continue to do, but I’m just going to have a little six-week break. I’m having a sabbatical.”

Following constant campaigning that Harrison was involved in, in June 2023 the laws were changed to protect victims who had violent or intimate photography and videos shared of them without consent.

The documentary series will follow all of these events that have taken place in Georgia’s life since the one-off film ITV broadcast Revenge Porn: Georgia vs. Bear.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Shaughna Phillips opened up about having plastic surgery

Everything Love Island's Shaughna Phillips Has Said About Cosmetic Surgery

Anton Danyluk and Georgia Harrison seemed to have called it quits in April of 2024

Love Island’s Anton Danyluk Compares The Villa To Prison

Molly-Mae spoke about the recent car accident on her Youtube channel

Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Crashed Into Twice In Shock Car Accident

Who's going to be on Love Island 2024?

Love Island 2024 Summer Series Line-Up And Cast Rumours So Far

Georgia Harrison and Anton Danyluk on Love Island All Stars

Are Love Island Couple Georgia Harrison And Anton Danyluk Still Together?

Hot On Capital

Here are all of Zendaya's iconic looks for the promotion of "Challengers" the movie

All Zendaya's Flawless Outfits On The Challengers Press Tour

Nicki Minaj Throws Object Back At Fan After Being Hit On Stage In Viral Concert Video

Nicki Minaj Throws Object Back At Fan After Being Hit On Stage In Viral Concert Video

Anyone But You is an adaptation of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing

The Complete ‘Anyone But You’ Soundtrack, Score & Every Song Revealed

The lowdown on Sydney Sweeney's partner Jonathan Davino

Who Is Sydney Sweeney’s Fiancé Jonathan Davino? Age, Job, Net Worth & More

Emily in Paris series four has reportedly been filmed already

The Latest On Emily In Paris Series 4 From Release Dates To What Will Happen With Emily & Gabriel
The staff at The Black Dog are looking at their archived CCTV

The Black Dog Pub In Vauxhall Checking CCTV For Answers To Taylor Swift's Song

Will there be a second season of Squid Game?

When Is Squid Game Season 2 Coming Out?

Which Taylor Swift songs are about Travis Kelce? Here's the full list so far

Every Taylor Swift Song About Travis Kelce (So Far)

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have kept their relationship relatively low-key

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Netflix's Baby Reindeer's emails are real – here's what happened to Richard Gadd in real life

Are Netflix's Baby Reindeer Emails Real? The True Story Behind Real-Life Martha's Emails

Beyoncé Shows Fans Her Real Hair In Candid Cécred Wash Day Video

Beyoncé Shows Fans Her Real Hair In Cécred Video Following Wig Speculation

Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' dropped on April 19, 2024

What Are Taylor Swift’s ‘Florida!!!’ Lyrics About? From Joe Alwyn to Joe Jonas, The Meaning Explained
Matty's family have reacted to Taylor Swift's latest album

Matty Healy 'Not Shocked' By Taylor Swift Songs Believed To Be About Him, His Family Insists
Taylor Swift's workout routine for The Eras Tour has been revealed

Taylor Swift's Brutal Workout Routine Goes Viral: Inside Her Intense Eras Tour Training

Taylor Swift 'I Can Do It With a Broken Heart' Lyrics Meaning Explained

What Are Taylor Swift's 'I Can Do It With a Broken Heart' Lyrics About? The Meaning Explained
Taylor Swift 'Fortnight' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Taylor Swift Explains "Tragic" Meaning Behind Her 'Fortnight' Lyrics

MAFS' Richard has revealed the cast of the reality show have complained about the low pay they recieved

MAFS’ Richard Complains About Show’s Low Pay As He’s Left ‘Broke’

Did Taylor Swift write Clara Bow about/for Olivia Rodrigo? Here's a breakdown of the lyrics.

Are Taylor Swift's 'Clara Bow' Lyrics About Olivia Rodrigo?

Gypsy Rose opens up about how The Act effected her first engagement

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says 'The Act' Caused Her Ex-Fiancé To Break Up With Her

Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee' lyrics appear to be about Kim Kardashian

Are Taylor Swift's 'thanK you aIMee' Lyrics About Kim Kardashian? The Song Meaning Explained

More Movies & TV News

Dylan O'Brien says he's "so grateful" to have a trans nonbinary sibiling

Dylan O'Brien Says Having A Trans Nonbinary Sibling Has "Deepened" His Life

Taylor Lautner reveals they were originally going to recast Jacob in Twilight New Moon

Taylor Lautner Reveals Twilight Were Originally Going To Recast Jacob In New Moon

Why Did Dusty Leave Heartbreak High? Josh Heuston's Reduced Role In Season 2 Explained

Why Did Dusty Leave Heartbreak High? Josh Heuston's Reduced Role In Season 2 Explained

Angus Cloud's final film is dedicated to him following his tragic passing

Abigail Directors Reveal Emotional Details About Angus Cloud's Final Movie Role

Celebrity Traitors supposedly in discussion for 2025

The Traitors UK Celebrity Edition In The Works For 2025

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset