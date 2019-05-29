Who Is Anton Danyluk? Meet The Love Island 2019 Star And Gym Owner From Scotland

29 May 2019, 13:18 | Updated: 29 May 2019, 17:31

Meet Love Island 2019 star Anton Danyluk
Meet Love Island 2019 star Anton Danyluk. Picture: ITV2 / Love Island

The 2019 Love Island line-up has been revealed - but who is Anton Danyluk? Let's find out...

Love Island returns to our screens on Monday 3 June, 2019, with a fresh batch of singletons hoping to do bits, find love, and become the latest reality TV stars to win over the nation's hearts.

But who is Anton Danyluk and what's his motivation for going on Love Island? Let's find out...

😎

Who is Anton Danyluk and how old is he?

Anton Danyluk is a 24-year-old gym owner from Scotland.

He's hoping that his accent will give him an edge with the girls in the villa, and puts Laura Anderson and Camilla Thurlow's previous success down to them being Scottish.

He describes himself as funny, and states: "I’m very hard working and I’m really motivated and I love to encourage and motivate people. My worst traits? I can be moody and I’m definitely an overthinker. Sometimes I can be a bit selfish."

Anton believes his best feature to be his eyes, which pop thanks to his impressive tan.

The Love Island hunk revealed he once cut a first date short, after a girl took selfies in his Porsche - but here's hoping he gives the gals in Casa Amor more of a chance.

What's Anton's Instagram handle?

You can follow Anton on the 'Gram @antondanyluk.

As it stands, the Love Island 2019 star has 24.2k followers, but no doubt that'll increase once the show kicks off.

What is Anton's type?

Like any hot-blooded man, Anton has a thing for Hollywood actress, Margot Robbie.

He's looking for someone "hard working and good looking."

Anton says he usually dates blondes and rates women who are hard-working. Given his occupation, he also likes to date those who enjoy going to the gym.

I’ve started adding drop sets, intra stretching and tri sets to my workouts which is really helping my physique progress, don’t get me wrong these workouts are brutal but definitely working 👊🏼 here was this weeks back workout: ——————————————— 1️⃣Wide-grip bent-over barbell row: 5 sets of 12, 10, 8, 6, 4 reps (last set drop set) 2️⃣Wide-grip weighted pull-up: 5 sets of 8-10 reps 3️⃣Single-arm dumbbell row: 6 sets of 12 reps (3 sets normal rows 3 sets swinging row swipe right to see) 4️⃣Reverse-grip lat pull-down: 4 sets of 10-12 reps 5️⃣ Close-grip seated cable row: 4 sets of 10-12 reps 6️⃣Prone dumbbell bench row: 3 sets of 8-12 reps, (triple dropset with intra stretching) 7️⃣Triset: 3 sets of 10-15 reps a. Wide-grip lat pull-down b. Straight-bar cable pull-down c. Standing low-cable row ———————————————

What has Anton Danyluk said about Love Island?

Given that Anton has "a wandering eye", it doesn't seem likely that he's looking for anything serious.

Having said that, he insists: "For me going to into Love Island, it’s going to be the biggest test of my life. I know that if I am loyal to someone in that space of time when hot girls are being thrown in all the time then I know I can be loyal to them."

When is Love Island back on ITV2?

Love Island returns to our screens for a fifth season on Monday 3 June, 2019.

Tune into ITV2 from 9pm to catch all the action.

