Love Island All Stars Luis Morrison: Age, Kids, Where He's From And What Happened In Series One

Luis Morrison is returning to Love Island nine years after his first series. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island season one star Luis Morrison is part of Love Island All Stars 2024 - here's everything you need to know about the ex-footballer and dad-of-two.

A lot has changed for ex-footballer Luis Morrison since he took part in Love Island season one back in 2015, the 29-year-old now has two children and is ready to embark on another romantic holiday as he enters the villa for Love Island All Stars.

The season one veteran will join the likes of Liberty Poole and 'Messy' Mitch in the South African villa this year which promises for some fresh drama and hot romances.

Luis left the first season of Love Island in fourth place with his then-girlfriend Cally Jane Beech but after their split he publicly dated influencer Chloe Elizabeth between 2020 and 2022.

So, from his past relationships, his two young children and his footballing career, here's everything you need to know about the All Star ready to dominate our screens.

Luis Morrison is in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2024. Picture: ITV

Who is Luis Morrison?

Luis is a 29-year-old ex-footballer who starred on Love Island season one and is in the villa for Love Island All Stars 2024.

After playing football for 14 years, in August 2023 he announced he would be hanging up the boots for good to "focus on other ventures".

Luis most recently played for the Stafford Rangers FC.

How old is Luis Morrison and where is he from?

Born on 22 July 1994, Luis is 29 and will be turning 30 later this year. The Love Island veteran is a London boy.

Luis Morrison and his ex Cally Jane Beech attend premiere back in 2017. Picture: Getty

Who are Luis Morrison's ex-girlfriends?

On Love Island in 2015 Luis left hand-in-hand with fellow islander Cally Jane Beech who he dated for two years. They have a daughter together called Vienna but they broke up when she was just ten weeks old.

Before he coupled up with Cally in Love Island, he was coupled up with Zoe Basia Brown, Danielle Pyne and Lauren Richardson.

His other famous relationship includes dating influencer Chloe Elizabeth. Luis made his relationship with influencer Chloe public in July 2020 and just over a year later they welcomed their son Romeo in October 2021. The couple later split in June 2022 when Romeo was nine months old.

Does Luis Morrison have children?

Yes, he has a daughter called Vienna, aged 6, and a son called Romeo, aged 2.

His eldest child, Vienna, he shares with his ex Cally who he met on Love Island, they welcomed Vienna back in May 2017. And his youngest child, Romeo, he had with his ex Chloe in October 2021.

Luis set to return to Love Island

Why is Luis Morrison on Love Island All Stars?

The OG Love Islander Luis has said that his first time on Love Island was one of the "best experiences" of his life. He says since he did find someone the first time round he is hopeful he will again.

"I had a real playboy game plan when I went on it before... but now it is time to change. I have matured a lot, I have grown a lot, I was only 20 years old then, I was a little kid. I know exactly what I want now," Luis said about past Island experience.

The All Star went on: "I need to find someone who's a lifelong partner now... I am looking to settle down with someone, I'm really ready now."

Well, maybe the special one is in there for Luis this time around!

