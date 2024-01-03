Love Island: All Stars Start Date Confirmed

3 January 2024, 16:08

Love Island: All Stars begins 15th January
Love Island: All Stars begins 15th January. Picture: ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island: All Stars begins in a matter of days – here’s when the new series starts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

ITV have confirmed Love Island: All Stars, which will see former iconic Islanders and memorable bombshells return for a second chance at love, will begin in little over a week.

Love Island: All Stars – hosted by Maya Jama – will start on Monday 15th January on ITV, the channel have confirmed.

They confirmed on Instagram: “It’s almost time to get those winter coats off! The countdown to Love Island: All Stars is on! 15th January, 9pm on ITV.”

Here’s what you need to know about Love Island: All Stars’ start date and the time it’s on.

Watch the trailer for Love Island - All Stars

When does Love Island: All Stars start?

Love Island: All Stars begins on Monday 15th January at 9pm on ITV and ITVX. Each episode will be available to stream on ITVX as they air on TV.

If the series is following the same format as the original series the Islanders will be in the villa for around eight weeks, however, given it’s a new spin on the dating show it could have a different run time.

Love Island Games for example, which saw Islanders Jack Fowler, Megan Barton Hanson and Curtis Pritchard return, aired for three weeks and was pre-recorded in Fiji in September, airing in November.

Love Island: All Stars is expected to stick close to Love Island’s usual format and run time, with the contestants heading out to South Africa very soon to begin filming the show.

Maya Jama is returning to host Love Island series 11
Maya Jama is returning to host Love Island: All Stars. Picture: Hollie Molloy for ITV/ Love Island

What time is Love Island: All Stars on?

Love Island: All Stars will start at 9pm on Monday 15th January. The first episode could be longer than an hour as we get to know all the returning Islanders, but episodes typically go on for an hour.

It’s expected the show will air every night except Saturdays.

Latest TV & Film News

Here's where The Traitors castle is

Where Is The Traitors UK Filmed? The Stunning Location Revealed

Jacob Elordi has revealed how he felt about the bathtub scene in Saltburn

How Jacob Elordi Really Felt About Saltburn’s Bathtub Scene

Rachel Finni is pregnant with her first baby

Love Island Series 7 Star Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child

The Traitors is hosted by Claudia Winkleman

The Traitors Season 2: Episodes, Start Time And Days It's On

Names have begun to circulate around Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars Cast & Who’s Rumoured For The Line-Up

Glen Powell says he found it 'hard' to lean into his chemistry with Sydney Sweeney

Anyone But You's Glen Powell Reveals Secret Of Off-Screen Chemistry With Sydney Sweeney

All the info on Anyone But You starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell

Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell’s New Movie ‘Anyone But You’: Release Date, Cast & Trailer

Saltburn Cast

The Saltburn Cast In Full And Where You Recognise Them From

Barry has even played a gangster in Top Boy

What TV Shows And Films Has Barry Keoghan Been In? Here's Why You Recognise Him

Here is a full list of every Jacob Elordi film and TV show

All New Jacob Elordi Films & Everything He Has Been In So Far

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits