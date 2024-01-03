Love Island: All Stars Start Date Confirmed

Love Island: All Stars begins 15th January. Picture: ITV

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island: All Stars begins in a matter of days – here’s when the new series starts.

ITV have confirmed Love Island: All Stars, which will see former iconic Islanders and memorable bombshells return for a second chance at love, will begin in little over a week.

Love Island: All Stars – hosted by Maya Jama – will start on Monday 15th January on ITV, the channel have confirmed.

They confirmed on Instagram: “It’s almost time to get those winter coats off! The countdown to Love Island: All Stars is on! 15th January, 9pm on ITV.”

Here’s what you need to know about Love Island: All Stars’ start date and the time it’s on.

Watch the trailer for Love Island - All Stars

When does Love Island: All Stars start?

Love Island: All Stars begins on Monday 15th January at 9pm on ITV and ITVX. Each episode will be available to stream on ITVX as they air on TV.

If the series is following the same format as the original series the Islanders will be in the villa for around eight weeks, however, given it’s a new spin on the dating show it could have a different run time.

Love Island Games for example, which saw Islanders Jack Fowler, Megan Barton Hanson and Curtis Pritchard return, aired for three weeks and was pre-recorded in Fiji in September, airing in November.

Love Island: All Stars is expected to stick close to Love Island’s usual format and run time, with the contestants heading out to South Africa very soon to begin filming the show.

Maya Jama is returning to host Love Island: All Stars. Picture: Hollie Molloy for ITV/ Love Island

What time is Love Island: All Stars on?

Love Island: All Stars will start at 9pm on Monday 15th January. The first episode could be longer than an hour as we get to know all the returning Islanders, but episodes typically go on for an hour.

It’s expected the show will air every night except Saturdays.