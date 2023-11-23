Are Jack Fowler And Justine Ndiba Still Together After Winning Love Island Games?

23 November 2023, 17:44

Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba hang out after winning Love Island games

By Kathryn Knight

Jack Fowler from Love Island UK won Love Island Games with USA contestant Justine Ndiba – but are they still together?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba were crowned the king and queen of Love Island Games, winning not only the $100,000 (£800k) prize but actual romance too.

"I wouldn't have been able to get here without Jack," Justine said after host Maya Jama asked if she wanted to keep the prize for herself or split it with Jack. “My family could really use this,” she added.

After winning the spin-off show, which aired on Peacock in the US, fans want to know if Jack and Justine are still together.

Jack Fowler won Love Island Games with Justine Ndiba
Jack Fowler won Love Island Games with Justine Ndiba. Picture: Peacock

Are Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba still together?

Love Island Games may have been filmed back in September, but Jack and Justine are still together two months on despite being on different timezones.

Justine told The Hollywood Reporter: “Our current relationship status is ‘doing our best’. I feel like we live so far away from each o there, so right now we’re just 100 per cent doing our best.”

In an interview with The Messenger they confirmed they speak everyday and that Justine was planning to visit London for the first time to see the sights, and her boyfriend too.

At the time of writing, Jack and Justine have proved they’re still going strong on social media, with each of them posting about their visit to Universal Studios on 22nd November.

Love Island Games: Justine Ndiba won for a second time
Love Island Games: Justine Ndiba won for a second time. Picture: Peacock

Where is Jack Fowler now?

Since leaving Love Island Games, Jack has resumed his job as an influencer on Instagram, whilst continuing to promote the show.

He also works as a DJ and has been travelling the globe to perform at clubs internationally.

Where is Justine Ndiba now?

Justine’s Love Island Games win marked her second villa crowning; she won season two of Love Island USA in 2021 with Caleb Corprew but they broke up two months later.

Now, Justine is happily dating Jack after their Love Island Games win and has resumed posting her glamorous outfit selfies as well as cute snaps with Jack since the show ended.

Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba had a trip to Universal Studios after their Love Island Games win
Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba had a trip to Universal Studios after their Love Island Games win. Picture: Justine Ndiba/Instagram

In YouTube videos posted a few days once the series wrapped, Jack featured in Justine’s videos and they looked super loved up as they chatted with co-star Cely Vazquez.

No stranger to fitness competition series after The Challenge: World Championship and Love Island Games, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Justine sign up for another fitness show.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Danielle Harold enters I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celebrity Danielle Harold: Age, Boyfriend And TV Shows

Get to know campmate Nella Rose

I'm A Celebrity Nella Rose: Age, How She's Famous And Where She's From

The cast of I'm A Celebrity 2023

Who Is On I'm A Celebrity This Year? Meet The 2023 Line Up

Here's what people are loving about Danielle Harold

Why I'm A Celeb Fans Are Loving Danielle Harold

The internet is convinced Harry Styles cut is hair to star in The White Lotus season three

Is Harry Styles Going To Be In The White Lotus Season 3?

Kourtney Kardashian told her family about her pregnancy in April

Watch The Moment Kourtney Kardashian Tells Family She’s Pregnant

MAFS Ella Morgan is looking for love on this year's UK show

MAFS UK Ella Morgan: Age, Instagram And Inside Her Transgender Story

Here's who the bookies think will win I'm A Celeb

Who Is Favourite To Win I'm A Celebrity 2023?

Ant and Dec earn an estimated £3.3 million for presenting I'm A Celeb

How Much Do Ant & Dec Get Paid For I'm A Celebrity?

Declan Donnelly has been on our screens for almost 30 years

Declan Donnelly Fact File: Age, Height, Net Worth, TV Shows, Wife And Children

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits