Are Jack Fowler And Justine Ndiba Still Together After Winning Love Island Games?

By Kathryn Knight

Jack Fowler from Love Island UK won Love Island Games with USA contestant Justine Ndiba – but are they still together?

Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba were crowned the king and queen of Love Island Games, winning not only the $100,000 (£800k) prize but actual romance too.

"I wouldn't have been able to get here without Jack," Justine said after host Maya Jama asked if she wanted to keep the prize for herself or split it with Jack. “My family could really use this,” she added.

After winning the spin-off show, which aired on Peacock in the US, fans want to know if Jack and Justine are still together.

Jack Fowler won Love Island Games with Justine Ndiba. Picture: Peacock

Are Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba still together?

Love Island Games may have been filmed back in September, but Jack and Justine are still together two months on despite being on different timezones.

Justine told The Hollywood Reporter: “Our current relationship status is ‘doing our best’. I feel like we live so far away from each o there, so right now we’re just 100 per cent doing our best.”

In an interview with The Messenger they confirmed they speak everyday and that Justine was planning to visit London for the first time to see the sights, and her boyfriend too.

At the time of writing, Jack and Justine have proved they’re still going strong on social media, with each of them posting about their visit to Universal Studios on 22nd November.

Love Island Games: Justine Ndiba won for a second time. Picture: Peacock

Where is Jack Fowler now?

Since leaving Love Island Games, Jack has resumed his job as an influencer on Instagram, whilst continuing to promote the show.

He also works as a DJ and has been travelling the globe to perform at clubs internationally.

Where is Justine Ndiba now?

Justine’s Love Island Games win marked her second villa crowning; she won season two of Love Island USA in 2021 with Caleb Corprew but they broke up two months later.

Now, Justine is happily dating Jack after their Love Island Games win and has resumed posting her glamorous outfit selfies as well as cute snaps with Jack since the show ended.

Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba had a trip to Universal Studios after their Love Island Games win. Picture: Justine Ndiba/Instagram

In YouTube videos posted a few days once the series wrapped, Jack featured in Justine’s videos and they looked super loved up as they chatted with co-star Cely Vazquez.

No stranger to fitness competition series after The Challenge: World Championship and Love Island Games, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Justine sign up for another fitness show.

