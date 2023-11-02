When Was Jack Fowler On Love Island & What Is He Up To Now?

2 November 2023, 10:08

Jack Fowler is taking on Love Island Games
Jack Fowler is taking on Love Island Games. Picture: Jack Fowler/Instagram/Peacock

By Kathryn Knight

Jack Fowler is taking on Love Island for a second time, this time on Love Island Games. When was he first in the villa, who did he couple up with and what did he do after? Here’s what you need to know.

Jack Fowler became a Love Island favourite after signing up for season four in 2018, establishing a fanbase of his own even after he left the villa.

He remained on the celebrity circuit even after leaving Mallorca and has gone on to rack up over one million followers, building up his following by gaming, DJ’ing and taking on brand endorsements.

Jack is taking on Love Island for a second time, on Love Island Games, where he and a number of other ex Islanders from the UK, USA, Australian, Swedish and German series are having another go at romance. This series differs however in that, alongside building relationships, the contestants will be taking on games and challenges.

Here’s what you need to know about Jack, including when he was originally on Love Island, who he partnered with and what he’s up to now.

Meet the islanders in the Love Island Games

Who is Jack Fowler, how old is he?

Before he entered the villa, Jack worked as a semi-professional footballer and personal trainer but he now works as a DJ. Before becoming a star in his own right he trained celebrity clients like Courtney Green and Jess Wright from The Only Way Is Essex.

Jack is 27 years old. He was born on 1st January 1996. When he first look part in Love Island, Jack was just 22 years old!

When was Jack Fowler on Love Island, who did he couple up with?

Jack was first on Love Island season four, which aired in 2018. He coupled up with Laura Anderson after arriving as a bombshell and was famously embroiled in a row over who kissed who while on a date with Georgia Steel – who's also on Love Island Games!

After that fallout he went on to date Laura Crane, although their relationship only lasted a couple of months after they were voted out the villa.

Jack Fowler is taking on Love Island for a second time
Jack Fowler is taking on Love Island for a second time. Picture: Peacock

What does Jack Fowler do now?

These days, Jack travels the world as a DJ and spends a lot of time outside of the UK which is where he takes a lot of his Instagram content.

This summer he island-hopped around Europe on his very own tour, playing at parties in Mallorca, Ayia Napa, Bulgaria and Kavos.

Does Jack Fowler have Instagram and TikTok?

He does! You can follow him @_jackfowler_, where he has over one million followers!

And as a rising DJ star, of course he’s on TikTok – iamjackfowler.

