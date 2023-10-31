Love Island Games: Meet The Contestants From Love Island Australia

Some Love Island Australia Islanders are taking on Love Island Games. Picture: Peacock

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island is back, this time in the form of Love Island Games! Here are all the contestants from the Australia seasons taking part in the spin-off this November.

Hosted by Love Island presenter Maya Jama, Love Island Games takes place in Fiji after it was pre-recorded this summer for a brand new series which will air from 1st November. The new spin-off brings together ex-Islanders from seasons all around the world, including the UK, USA, Sweden, Germany, France and Australia.

Some of the series' most iconic characters and biggest personalities are back for another chance at love, this time taking on a series of games and challenges along the way.

UK stars such as Jack Fowler, 'loyal babe' Georgia Steel, Toby Aromoloran and exes Eyal Booker and Megan Barton Hanson are confirmed to be joining the show.

26 contestants will be fighting for each other's attention as well as fighting against each other to win competitions and challenges.

In case you haven't been able to keep up with every Love Island series ever, here's a refresher on the Australian faces who will be joining Love Island Games.

Meet the islanders in the Love Island Games

The Love Island Australia contestants on Love Island Games:

Maja Jama will be hosting Love Island Games. Picture: Peacock

Jessica Losurdo (Season 4, Australia)

Jessica, 27, took part in Love Island Australia season four, in 2022.

Before she entered the villa she worked as a risk analyst but also spent time gaming professionally, something she still does today. She’s even built a large following on Twitch.

You can follow Jessica on Instagram @jessicalosurdo, where she has over 60k followers.

Jessica Losurdo was on season 4 of Love Island Australia. Picture: Peacock

Tina Provis (Season 3 Winner and Season 4, Australia)

Tina, 27, won Love Island Australia series three in 2021 with now-ex Mitch Hibberd – who’s also on Love Island Games! – and returned as a bombshell for series four in 2022.

She said of her third attempt at the reality show: “Third time is the charm right?? See you in Fiji for the first ever Love Island Games! Grateful to be part of this experience, love island but seriously not as you know it. Expect the unexpected and get excited!”

Tina Provis won Love Island 2021 and is about to take on the show for a third time. Picture: Peacock

Callum Hole (Season 4, Australia)

Callum, 25, entered Love Island Australia 2022 after working as a pool boy at a luxurious Brisbane hotel. He found love on the show with Madeline Wilcox, but their relationship wasn’t to last.

He returned to Love Island for the Games spin-off after he and Madeline split almost a year after meeting in 2022.

Callum Hole is taking on Love Island again for Love Island Games. Picture: Peacock

Mitch Hibberd (season 3 winner and season 4, Australia)

Mitch, 27, who dated and (won Love Island series three with) co-star Tina, is taking on the villa once again after his first attempt at love on the dating show in 2021.

He and Tina met on the show in 2021, splitting some months later only to reunite as exes in 2022 for series four. Will their third run-in finally be the Love Island experience they signed up for?

Mitch Hibberd is taking on Love Island for a third time. Picture: Peacock

