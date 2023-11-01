Where Is Love Island Games Filmed?

Some of the female contestants from Love Island Games. Picture: Peacock

By Fong Chau

Love Island Games – Love Island’s competitive spin off show – hits our screens on 1 November. But where are the games filmed?

There’s sun, sea, and what was the other S…? Oh yes, sport! Love Island Games will see contestants battle it out to find love AND win some competitions while they’re at it.

Our new reality TV obsession, starring ex-Islanders like Toby Aromolaran, Liberty Poole and Megan Barton Hanson, is the perfect antidote to the murky weather we’re having in the UK. As the nights draw in, what better way to cosy up than with a hot chocolate and some drama-fuelled telly.

But have you ever been curious about where the games take place? Well, wonder no more.

Where is Love Island Games filmed?

Filming for Love Island Games took place in Fiji - a group of islands in the south Pacific.

The paradise location is famous for its beautiful landscape, swaying palm trees, rugged coastline, incredible beaches and hot weather making it the perfect place for the islanders to bond and compete.

Fiji was also the location for the Love Island USA villa, though it’s unclear yet if the same one was used.

The men of Love Island Games. Picture: Peacock

These south pacific islands are a far cry from Mallorca, Spain, where the UK version of Love Island is filmed, but viewers will still be able to get some British flair when they tune into the show.

Maya Jama will return as host while Iain Stirling will lend his British charm and humour to the narration. If that's not enough for you, Maura Higgins, the Irish beauty who introduced the nation to the concept of ‘fanny flutters’ in the fifth season of Love Island will be the show’s social host, fronting videos on Instagram and other social channels.

Maura Higgins will host Love Island Games social media. Picture: Peacock

Contestants are coming from all over the world to compete and find love in the Love Island Games villa. As well as UK favourites like Megan Barton Hanson, Liberty Poole and Jack Fowler, faces from Love Island USA, Germany, Sweden and Australia will also join the group and compete for love and the cash prize.

You can watch Love Island Games in the UK on the streaming service Peacock, which you can access via Sky or Now TV.

