Where Is Love Island Games Filmed?

1 November 2023, 12:38 | Updated: 1 November 2023, 13:53

Some of the female contestants from Love Island Games
Some of the female contestants from Love Island Games. Picture: Peacock

By Fong Chau

Love Island Games – Love Island’s competitive spin off show – hits our screens on 1 November. But where are the games filmed?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There’s sun, sea, and what was the other S…? Oh yes, sport! Love Island Games will see contestants battle it out to find love AND win some competitions while they’re at it.

Our new reality TV obsession, starring ex-Islanders like Toby Aromolaran, Liberty Poole and Megan Barton Hanson, is the perfect antidote to the murky weather we’re having in the UK. As the nights draw in, what better way to cosy up than with a hot chocolate and some drama-fuelled telly.

But have you ever been curious about where the games take place? Well, wonder no more.

Where is Love Island Games filmed?

Meet the islanders in the Love Island Games

Filming for Love Island Games took place in Fiji - a group of islands in the south Pacific.

The paradise location is famous for its beautiful landscape, swaying palm trees, rugged coastline, incredible beaches and hot weather making it the perfect place for the islanders to bond and compete.

Fiji was also the location for the Love Island USA villa, though it’s unclear yet if the same one was used.

The men of Love Island Games
The men of Love Island Games. Picture: Peacock

These south pacific islands are a far cry from Mallorca, Spain, where the UK version of Love Island is filmed, but viewers will still be able to get some British flair when they tune into the show.

Maya Jama will return as host while Iain Stirling will lend his British charm and humour to the narration. If that's not enough for you, Maura Higgins, the Irish beauty who introduced the nation to the concept of ‘fanny flutters’ in the fifth season of Love Island will be the show’s social host, fronting videos on Instagram and other social channels.

Maura Higgins will host Love Island Games social media
Maura Higgins will host Love Island Games social media. Picture: Peacock

Contestants are coming from all over the world to compete and find love in the Love Island Games villa. As well as UK favourites like Megan Barton Hanson, Liberty Poole and Jack Fowler, faces from Love Island USA, Germany, Sweden and Australia will also join the group and compete for love and the cash prize.

You can watch Love Island Games in the UK on the streaming service Peacock, which you can access via Sky or Now TV.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Georgia Steel will appear on Love Island Games

Love Island Games: Who Is Georgia Steel And When Was She First On Love Island?

Let's have a look at what Jake's up to since leaving the villa

Where Is Love Island's Jake Cornish Now?

Curtis Pritchard is joining the cast of Love Island Games 2023

Curtis Pritchard: When Was He On Love Island And Who Was He Coupled Up With?

Liberty Poole is taking on Love Island Games in 2023 as she attempts to find love again

When Was Liberty Poole On Love Island And What Happened With Jake Cornish?

Married At First Sight: When is the final going to be on?

Married At First Sight UK: When Does It End?

Married at First Sight UK: Are Jordan and Erica still together?

Married At First Sight UK: Are Jordan And Erica Still Together?

Some Love Island Australia Islanders are taking on Love Island Games

Love Island Games: Meet The Contestants From Love Island Australia

The full US line-up for Love Island Games 2023

Love Island Games: All The Contestants From Love Island USA

Love Island Games comes to Peacock on 1 November

Love Island Games: What Channel Is It On And How To Watch

Some Big Brother housemates have been on TV before

Where You’ve Seen The Big Brother 2023 Housemates Before

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits