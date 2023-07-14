Maura Higgins Is Returning To Love Island As She Lands New Role

14 July 2023, 15:48

Maura Higgins has landed a job with Love Island USA
Maura Higgins has landed a job with Love Island USA.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Maura Higgins has confirmed she’s landed an exciting new role working for Love Island.

Maura Higgins is returning to Love Island as she has landed a huge new job role with the show four years after appearing on the series.

After weeks of dropping hints that she’s involved with the show again, the Irish star has now been confirmed as the new social ambassador for Love Island USA.

The American series of the show, which airs on Peacock across the pond, will see Maura bringing fans all the juicy behind-the-scenes gossip.

Paige Thorne Reveals Real Reason She Lost Paramedic Job After Love Island

Love Island’s Kodie Reveals Unaired Chats Between Unexpected Couple In Casa Amor

Maura and Anna head out on dates on Love Island

Maura Higgins has landed a new role with Love Island USA
Maura Higgins has landed a new role with Love Island USA.
Maura Higgins had been dropping hints that she was working with Love Island again
Maura Higgins had been dropping hints that she was working with Love Island again.

Making the announcement on their official Instagram page, Love Island USA shared a stunning picture of the reality star alongside the caption: “This just in… @maurahiggins will be your social ambassador this season bringing (sneaking) you the BTS scoop all summer!”

Meanwhile, Maura shared the same picture on her Instagram page and excitedly penned: “I'M BACK!!!!!!!!! Bringing you all the behind the scenes gossip live from Fiji for #LoveIslandUSA.”

Maura’s BFF and former islander Molly-Mae Hague was quick to comment on the exciting news as she said: “LETS GO GIRL!!!!!” alongside heart emojis.

Maura Higgins appeared on Love Island in 2019
Maura Higgins appeared on Love Island in 2019.

Other former contestants of the show also congratulated her on the new role including Faye Winter, Francesca Allen, Tasha Ghouri, Danica Taylor and ex-host Laura Whitmore.

Maura has become one of the most successful contestants from the series ever after appearing in season five in 2019, which saw Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea take home the winning title.

Often branded as the most memorable and iconic series of the show so far, season five included the likes of Maura, Molly-Mae and her boyfriend Tommy Fury, Curtis Pritchard, Lucie Donlan, Anna Vakili, Jordan Hames and Ovie Soko, to name a few.

