Paige Thorne Reveals Real Reason She Lost Paramedic Job After Love Island

Love Island's Paige Thorne revealed her employers snubbed her. Picture: PaigeThorne/Instagram/ITV2

By Capital FM

Paige Thorne had planned to go back to being a paramedic after appearing on Love Island last year.

Love Island’s Paige Thorne has revealed why she no longer works as a paramedic a year on from appearing on the show.

The Welsh reality star worked as a paramedic for three years before entering the villa for series 8 of the show and has since gone on to sign a six-figure brand deal with clothing brand Forever Unique and gain millions of followers.

However, despite being keen to return to her day job, Paige revealed that things didn’t go as planned as she was snubbed by her employers.

Speaking on the Not My Bagg podcast, Paige said: “I was like, 'I'll go back to being a paramedic,' but my job was like, 'Don't really want you to do that 'cos you post pictures in bikinis’."

Paige Thorne talks about pre-Love Island engagement

Paige Thorne said she was 'so upset' after being snubbed by her employers after Love Island. Picture: Paige Thorne/Instagram

Paige Thorne worked as a paramedic for three years before Love Island. Picture: Paige Thorne/Instagram

“I was so upset," added Paige, "I worked really hard to be a paramedic, it was so much training and I worked three years before that, Covid, did it all and they were like, 'Actually, thanks but no thanks’.”

Fans were quick to share their opinions about their decision, with many upset about her treatment.

One person penned: “The ambulance waiting time is getting worse and they are laying off well-trained staff for what is there on their Instagram account? They could have just asked her to keep her insta PG if it was an issue but laying her off over it seems ridiculous.”

Paige Thorne appeared on Love Island in 2022. Picture: ITV2

Meanwhile, another said: “This IS misogyny because Alex George from the previous seasons went back to his job as an NHS doctor for several years and nobody had anything to say about it. The ambulance waiting times are longer than ever and this is where their priorities lie?"

Paige appeared on Love Island’s summer 2022 series and left the villa with her now-ex-boyfriend Adam Collard.

They seemed to be going from strength to strength before ending their romance after just two months together after he faced multiple cheating allegations.

