Love Island’s Kodie Reveals Unaired Chats Between Unexpected Couple In Casa Amor

13 July 2023, 11:38

Love Island's Leah and Ouzy were apparently having chats in Casa Amor
Love Island's Leah and Ouzy were apparently having chats in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

Two Love Islanders apparently went for chats in Casa Amor which weren’t aired on TV.

Love Island fans are just about recovering from all the drama that took place after the Casa Amor re-coupling earlier this week.

The tense night saw a string of jaw-dropping moments but the most talked-about moment was definitely when Ella Thomas chose to re-couple with Ouzy See, leaving Tyrique Hyde single.

Newly Single Love Island Season 4 Star Hints At Villa Return

The moment was shocking for both the boys and the girls as Ty’s head had been turned numerous times before, but as they agreed to close things off before Casa Amor, he remained single and waited for Ella to come back.

Fast forward to the situation in the villa now, Tyrique took Ella back after many conversations of them trying to move forward, leaving Ouzy to get to know Kady McDermott, who had been single since Zachariah Noble re-coupled with his former flame Molly Marsh.

Tyrique gives Ella an ultimatum

Love Island's Leah Taylor apparently wanted to get to know Ouzy See
Love Island's Leah Taylor apparently wanted to get to know Ouzy See. Picture: ITV2

However, although viewers saw Ouzy and Ella building their connection in Casa Amor, it turns out the footballer had chats with an unexpected islander; Leah Taylor.

According to dumped islander Kodie Murphy, Leah is said to have been interested in Ouzy and wanted to get to know him.

Joining the Morning After podcast, he said: “Ouzy could have anyone in that villa. When we were in Casa, Leah was interested in him, Kady was interested in him, Ella was interested in him, he could’ve had all three of them.”

Ouzy See was getting to know Ella Thomas in Casa Amor
Ouzy See was getting to know Ella Thomas in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2
Kodie said Leah and Ouzy had chats in Casa Amor
Kodie said Leah and Ouzy had chats in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

When host Indiyah Polack said it was a ‘shock’ to hear that Leah was interested in Ouzy as we didn’t see their chats aired, he replied: “When we were in there, everyone was conversing and Leah came up to Ouzy and pulled him for a chat.

“Obviously in Casa the boys are grafting and then Leah was like ‘Ouzy, can we go for a chat?’ From what I gathered from that situation, Ouzy was very adamant about Ella and put all his eggs with Ella.”

“Leah said they vibed a little bit but she could just tell that he wasn’t feeling her,” added Kodie, before going on to say, “At one point I thought Leah and Ouzy would get together.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

