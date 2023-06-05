Love Island’s Tyrique Hyde: Age, Famous Dad & Which Football Team He Plays For

Tyrique to enter Love Island

By Capital FM

Here’s what you need to know about Love Island series 10 contestant Tyrique Hyde including his age, famous dad, Instagram and the football team he plays for.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island 2023’s summer series is finally here and one singleton looking for love is Tyrique Hyde, who has joined the brand-new series 10 line-up.

The semi-pro footballer is looking for love in Mallorca this summer alongside Ella Thomas, Andre Furtado & Ruchee Gurung and fans are already wanting to know more about the contestant, especially since he’s very close friends with Toby Aromolaran from series 7!

Get to know Tyrique’s age, Instagram and more about the football team he plays for…

Why Ruchee Gurung Turned Down Love Island Three Years Ago

A Winter Love Island 2023 Contestant Teases Return To Villa This Summer

Tyrique Hyde is a Love Island series 10 contestant. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island’s Tyrique Hyde? How old is he & who is his dad?

Hailing from Essex, Tyrique is a 24-year-old semi-pro footballer and Love Island series 10 hopeful.

Tyrique is also the son of famous footballer Micah Hyde, who formerly played in the Premier League for Watford FC in the 1990s.

Love Island star Tyrique's dad is ex-pro-footballer Micah Hyde. Picture: Alamy

What is Tyrique Hyde’s disability?

Tyrique revealed ahead of joining this year’s line-up that he is actually deaf in one ear.

“I’m deaf in my right ear,” he said, “I’ve got a tattoo next to my left one that symbolises strength and power in my good one."

This comes after last year we saw Love Island’s first-ever deaf contestant, Tasha Ghouri, enter the villa for series 8.

Which football team does Tyrique Hyde play for?

Tyrique currently plays as a central midfielder for Lewes FC after joining the club in October.

He has also previously played for Dagenham and Redbridge, Colchester, Dartford and Dulwich Hamlet.

Tyrique Hyde is looking for love in the Love Island villa this summer. Picture: Tyrique Hyde/Instagram

Inside Tyrique Hyde’s friendship with Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran

Like a handful of contestants from previous seasons, Tyrique is close pals with a former islander, revealing he’s best pals with Toby Aromolaran who was a finalist in series 7 of the show.

“Toby Aromolaran is one of my best friends, we grew up together and were in the same class at school,” said Tyrique.

Revealing the advice Toby gave him before heading into the villa, he told CapitalFM.com and other journalists: “I had a conversation with Toby before [I left], obviously he’s my close friend, he literally just said to me: ‘listen bro, just be yourself. If you’re not yourself, people are gonna see through if you’re trying to be something you’re not.

"'Just literally be yourself and people will like it and you’ll smash it'.”

Tyrique also revealed he knows former islander Aaron Simpson from series 7!

Love Island's Tyrique is good friends with Toby Aromolaran. Picture: ITV2

What is Tyrique Hyde’s Instagram?

You can follow Tyrique on Instagram - @tyriquehyde, where he already boasts a whopping 21,000 followers.

He typically posts snaps with his pals or action shots from playing football - but will not be posting during his time in the villa in order to adhere to the new social media rules put in place for islanders.

We’re sure fans will still scroll through his IG during the show, though!

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital