Meet Andre Furtado As The First Love Island 2023 Summer Contestant Has Been ‘Revealed’

Andre Furtado is the first rumoured Love Island series 10 contestant. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Capital FM

Andre Furtado is rumoured to be the first contestant joining the line-up of Love Island series 10.

Love Island’s summer series is just weeks away and Andre Furtado is rumoured to be the first singleton joining the line-up.

Andre is a 21-year-old clothing brand entrepreneur and economics graduate and is said to be looking for love in the Majorcan villa next month.

The rumoured contestant currently boasts a shy 1,900 Instagram followers at the time of writing, while the clothing brand he co-founded - Social Kids - has a whopping 17,000 followers.

A source told MailOnline: “Andre is the perfect Love Island signing… he's cool, calm, collected, and ready to mingle.

“He knows himself but without being arrogant and producers are hoping his intellect, as well as his creativity and handsome looks will make him a favourite among the females."

However, ITV are yet to confirm the full line-up or any contestants just yet.

Kai and Sanam won series 9 of Love Island. Picture: Shutterstock

The 2023 summer Love Island will begin on June 5 and will see a whole new batch of singletons heading into the villa looking for love, with Maya Jama returning for hosting duties.

Series 9 wrapped in March and saw Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan become the king and queen of the villa as they bagged the £50K prize.

Since the winter series wrapped, four couples have already split, while only four are still going strong: Kai & Sanam, Ron Hall & Lana Jenkins, Tanya Manhenga & Shaq Muhammad and Will Young & Jessie Wynter.

