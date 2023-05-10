Meet Andre Furtado As The First Love Island 2023 Summer Contestant Has Been ‘Revealed’

10 May 2023, 10:16

Andre Furtado is the first rumoured Love Island series 10 contestant
Andre Furtado is the first rumoured Love Island series 10 contestant. Picture: ITV2/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Andre Furtado is rumoured to be the first contestant joining the line-up of Love Island series 10.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island’s summer series is just weeks away and Andre Furtado is rumoured to be the first singleton joining the line-up.

Andre is a 21-year-old clothing brand entrepreneur and economics graduate and is said to be looking for love in the Majorcan villa next month.

The rumoured contestant currently boasts a shy 1,900 Instagram followers at the time of writing, while the clothing brand he co-founded - Social Kids - has a whopping 17,000 followers.

Which Winter Love Island 2023 Couples Are Still Together? From Kai & Sanam To Ron & Lana

Meet the 2023 Love Island contestants

A source told MailOnline: “Andre is the perfect Love Island signing… he's cool, calm, collected, and ready to mingle.

“He knows himself but without being arrogant and producers are hoping his intellect, as well as his creativity and handsome looks will make him a favourite among the females."

However, ITV are yet to confirm the full line-up or any contestants just yet.

Kai and Sanam won series 9 of Love Island
Kai and Sanam won series 9 of Love Island. Picture: Shutterstock

The 2023 summer Love Island will begin on June 5 and will see a whole new batch of singletons heading into the villa looking for love, with Maya Jama returning for hosting duties.

Series 9 wrapped in March and saw Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan become the king and queen of the villa as they bagged the £50K prize.

Since the winter series wrapped, four couples have already split, while only four are still going strong: Kai & Sanam, Ron Hall & Lana Jenkins, Tanya Manhenga & Shaq Muhammad and Will Young & Jessie Wynter.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Ed Sheeran has songwriting credits on an array of stars' tracks

15 Songs You Didn’t Realise Ed Sheeran Actually Wrote

We're going to guess your ultimate Taylor Swift song...

Which Taylor Swift Song Are You?

Features

Jenna Ortega's previous TV and film roles

All Of Jenna Ortega's Roles: Wednesday, You, Beetlejuice & More

The story behind the 'Queen Charlotte' book...

The Books Behind The ‘Bridgerton’ Spin-Off Series: ‘Queen Charlotte’

TV & Film

Doja Cat's fourth album 'Hellmouth' and all the details

The Lowdown On Doja Cat’s Fourth Album: Release Date, Tracklist & More

Is Kim Kardashian dating again?

Who Is Kim Kardashian Dating Now? Fans Think She Could Be In A New Relationship

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star