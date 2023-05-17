Love Island Has 'Signed Up' A Pantomime Actress With A Soap Star Mum

17 May 2023, 12:37

Is Molly Marsh appearing on Love Island?
Is Molly Marsh appearing on Love Island? Picture: Molly Marsh/Instagram
Molly Marsh is rumoured to be Love Island's second contestant set for the 2023 summer series.

Love Island has 'signed up' another contestant for its tenth series – the new season of the show is just around the corner!

Molly Marsh is the latest name reported to be headed for the villa this summer; the ITV2 dating series is set to return on June 5.

Meet Andre Furtado As The First Love Island 2023 Summer Contestant Has Been ‘Revealed’

Producers are allegedly in talks with Molly, who is no stranger to the world of showbiz due to her famous mum and work as a pantomime actress and influencer.

The 24-year-old already boasts quite the following on Instagram with an impressive 26,000 followers, Molly reportedly piqued the interest of Love Island bosses after touring the villa ahead of the Winter series earlier this year.

Meet the 2023 Love Island contestants

Molly Marsh caught the eye of ITV2 producers
Molly Marsh caught the eye of ITV2 producers. Picture: Molly Marsh/Instagram

Molly shared several carousel posts to her Instagram during Love Island's ninth series, showing off the inside of the new South African villa in an apparent partnership with ITV2.

She posted countless snaps of living her best villa life, posing in the beach hut, on the sunbeds and even sitting at the famous fire pit!

The influencer wrote in one of her captions: "ITV flew me out to South Africa to see the BRAND NEW LOVE ISLAND VILLA!! Link in my bio to the FULL VILLA TOUR on my YouTube Channel!!"

A source spoke about the casting decision with the tabloids, they said: "Molly was scouted after visiting the villa in South Africa earlier this year. She was on the tour as an invited guest when she caught the eyes of producers.

"Molly made it clear she would love to be a part of Love Island and she was told to audition," the insider explained, "After going through the process, she’s now a shoo-in to fly to Mallorca later this month."

They went on to reveal that Marsh comes from a "showbiz family" with her mum Janet having has small roles in the likes of Coronation Street and Still Open All Hours.

"Molly has made it clear she’s got what it takes to make a bang and ITV love her," the source continued.

The soon-to-be reality star has taken to the stage in national tour of Oliver! and Sleeping Beauty but it seems she's now set her sights on television.

