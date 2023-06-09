Get To Know Love Island's Sammy Root: Age, Job, Instagram & More

Meet Love Island's Sammy Root. Picture: ITV

Capital FM

Here's everything you need to know about Sammy Root, Love Island's newest bombshell...

Love Island's tenth season is quickly heating up as the villa welcomes in yet another bombshell, Sammy Root.

Sammy joins the 2023 summer series line-up in the first week of the ITV2 dating show and viewers already have questions about the handsome newcomer.

So, who is Sammy Root? Read on to find out his, age, job, Instagram and plenty more...

Text rocks the villa as new bombshell is set to arrive

Sammy Root arrived in the show's first week. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Sammy Root, where is he from?

Sammy Root is just 22 years old and lives in Kent!

What's Sammy Root's job?

Before he was whisked off to the famous Majorcan villa, Sammy worked as a project manager.

What did Sammy Root say before heading into the villa?

Sammy revealed that he intends to bring the energy to the villa and hopes to win girls over with his "bubbly personality", he described himself as "a bit of a firework".

When asked why he's a catch, the 22-year-old did not mince his words: "I stand out from everyone else purely on appearance. Most attractive people have the personality of a sponge, but I’m not lacking in that department either."

He revealed that he thinks "It’s time I now found my princess," but we guess only time will tell!

What's Love Island's Sammy Root's Instagram?

You can find Sammy Root on Instagram at @sammyroot_, at the time of writing he has just shy of 3,000 followers but we all know that the number is soon set to soar.

The reality star's page shows him hanging out with friends, going on holiday and swinging by the gym.

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

