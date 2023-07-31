Love Island Winter 'Axed' For All Stars Series Instead

Love Island's winter series has been axed and will be replaced by an All Stars series. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island’s winter series won’t go ahead next year; instead an all-stars edition of the show will air in its place.

Love Island’s winter series, which takes place in South Africa, apparently won’t take place under its usual format in 2024. Instead, ex Islanders will return for a second chance at love.

According to MailOnline the All Stars season will air in early 2024 and will feature Love Island contestants not only from previous UK series but also from the US and Australia.

The decision to axe winter Love Island for a second time is reportedly due to low ratings.

Maya Jama took over hosting Love Island this year. Picture: ITV2

Megan Barton Hanson is apparently wanted to return to Love Island. Picture: Getty

The first winter series aired in 2020, with contestants like Siannise Fudge and Paige Turley taking part, but it didn’t return until this year when Maya Jama took over hosting duties from Laura Whitmore.

A source revealed to the publication: “The winter series of Love Island has been axed for a second time… viewers just aren't interested in watching the show twice a year.

“It will be replaced by a brand new All Stars series, which will feature former Islanders who are still looking for love.

“In terms of iconic Love Island stars who are now happily married including the likes of Olivia Attwood, producers are looking into cameo appearances so that they still involve fan favourites from the years gone by.”

The Love Island winter (series) nine cast filmed in South Africa. Picture: ITV

Producers are currently recruiting single former contestants to sign up.

Maura Higgins was no doubt top of their list but she’s in a new relationship with Hollywood stunt actor Bobby Holland Hanton.

Season four's Megan Barton-Hanson is believed to be taking part, as well as Georgia Steel.

It comes after former Islanders were brought back in the most recent series too, with Adam Collard making a bombshell return in season eight where he quickly coupled up with Paige Thorne and Kady McDermott returning for series 10 where she left hand in hand with Ouzy See.

