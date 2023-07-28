Two Love Island Series 10 Couples Have Split Already

28 July 2023, 12:54

Leah and Montel split two weeks after leaving the Love Island villa
Leah and Montel split two weeks after leaving the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island couples Leah Taylor and Montel McKenzie and Catherine Agbaje and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson have split just two weeks after leaving the villa.

After leaving the villa hand in hand just a few weeks before the Love Island finale, Leah Taylor and Montel McKenzie have split after deciding to remain friends.

It’s also been revealed Catherine Agbaje and Elom Ahlijah-Wilson ‘secretly split’ days after leaving the villa.

Leah and Montel’s relationship didn’t last long, with Leah hinting she couldn’t get past Montel kissing Casa Amor bombshell Tink Reading.

Here’s How Love Island’s Chris Taylor Secured A Cameo In The Barbie Movie

Who Has Left Love Island So Far? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer 2023 Series

Molly knows new bombshell Leah on Love Island

Leah hinted she couldn't get past Montel kissing someone else
Leah hinted she couldn't get past Montel kissing someone else. Picture: ITV2

She told the tabloids: “Our time in the villa was absolutely incredible, but we've actually decided to just be friends.

“We get on really well and I do really like him, but I feel like for me it's never enough. I'm obviously looking for someone long-term [who] shares the same values and morals as me.

“I know I'm someone who has very high standards, but I feel like there's just certain things in people that I'm not able to overlook.” 

Catherine and Elom have also split
Catherine and Elom have also split. Picture: ITV2

She went on: “I feel like life is a lot different in [the villa] and outside here. A lot more things come up and different situations happen. Once we'd spoken about it, we agreed that it's not how we thought it would be. It's sad, but at the same time I know we're both on the same page.”

It comes following the news Catherine and Elom have also split.

Their romance was apparently over before it got started.

