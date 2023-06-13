Love Island’s Leah Taylor’s Job, Age And Ex Contestant Boyfriend

13 June 2023, 17:12

Love Island bombshell Leah Taylor is an Instagram influencer
Love Island bombshell Leah Taylor is an Instagram influencer. Picture: Leah Taylor/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Get to know Love Island bombshell Leah Taylor, including what she’s said about entering the villa.

Love Island welcomed another bombshell in week two of series 10, with Leah Taylor arriving to turn some heads in Mallorca.

The reality star has quickly become a hot talking point as viewers get to know her, after finding out she has a link to co-star Molly Marsh too.

Leah described herself as ‘fun’ and a ‘go-with-the-flow’ type of girl and is ready to find someone who ‘wants the same things as me’.

But how old is Leah, what does she do for a job and what has she said about Love Island?

Molly knows new bombshell Leah on Love Island

Leah Taylor is the latest Love Island bombshell
Leah Taylor is the latest Love Island bombshell. Picture: Leah Taylor/Instagram

Who is Leah Taylor, how old is she?

Leah is a business owner who works in social media marketing, which will be useful when she has to revive her currently-dormant Instagram account.

The Islander is from Manchester and is 27 years old.

She has a pretty impressive background, revealing her claim to fame before she went into the villa: "When I was a dancer, I actually danced at the EMAs and danced for Rita Ora and Camila Cabello."

Before entering the villa, it was revealed Leah dated 2019 Islander Danny Williams, who now works as a fitness instructor. They apparently had a relationship for two years from 2020.

Leah was in a relationship with Danny Williams for two years
Leah was in a relationship with Danny Williams for two years. Picture: Getty

What does Love Island’s Leah Taylor do as a job?

Leah has over 38k Instagram followers, which she’s amassed from working as a social media influencer, partnering with fashion brands and PR companies to make a living through the platform.

Off the back off this she’s set up her own company called Begin With Social, where she advises clients on how to expand their social media offering.

Leah is hoping to find love on Love Island
Leah is hoping to find love on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Does Leah Taylor have Instagram?

She does! You can follow Leah @leahjtaylorr, where she has over 38k followers.

Does Leah Taylor have TikTok?

Leah also has TikTok @leahjtaylor, where she has over 28.3k followers.

She posts all kinds of content, from ‘get ready with me’ videos to ‘spend the day with me’ montages.

What has Leah said about Love Island?

Leah, who’s best friends with Love Island icon Maura Higgins, said she’s taking on the villa because she’s finally realised what she wants from a person.

She said: “I’ve realised through past experiences exactly what I want in life when it comes to love. I’m ready to find it now and I’m not going to wait around. I've figured out what it is that I look for in a person, which means my bar is set really high.”

