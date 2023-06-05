Meet Love Island’s Catherine Agbaje: Age, Job, Instagram & ‘Dream’ Contestant

Catherine set to enter Love Island

Get to know Love Island series 10 contestant Catherine Agbaje; here’s her age, job, Instagram and more.

Love Island series 10 is officially underway with an all-new line-up of singletons looking for love including Irish contestant Catherine Agbaje.

The Dublin bombshell is ready to find her match in the new villa in Mallorca this summer alongside co-stars Ella Thomas, Andre Furtado and Ruchee Gurung, and is definitely already ticking all of our boxes!

As we get to know the new cast of Love Island series 10, here’s what you need to know about contestant Catherine including what her job is, how old she is and how to follow her on Instagram…

Catherine Agbaje is a series 10 contestant on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Love Island's Catherine works in real estate. Picture: Catherine Agbaje/Instagram

Who is Love Island’s Catherine Agbaje? Age & job

Catherine is 22 years old and works as a commercial real estate agent.

The contestant even impressively has two degrees! She revealed ahead of appearing on the show that she has an undergraduate degree and a masters degree in Psychology and Sociology as well as Real Estate.

Where is Love Island’s Catherine Agbaje from?

The real estate beauty hails from Dublin, Ireland - making her one of the many Irish contestants we’ve seen on the show including previous islanders Dami Hope, Maura Higgins, Yewande Biala and Greg O’Shea.

Catherine Agbaje hails from Dublin, Ireland. Picture: Catherine Agbaje/Instagram

Who is Catherine Agbaje’s ‘dream’ Love Island contestant?

Speaking to CapitalFM.com and other journalists before she headed into the villa, Catherine spilled on who her ‘dream’ contestant to couple up with would be.

She revealed that Ovie Soko from series 5 would be her first choice, telling us: “Ovie, he is gorgeous!” before going on to say that she typically goes for personality, adding: “To be fair, I could’ve coupled up with anyone, like realistically I go off of personality.”

The cast of Love Island series 10. Picture: ITV2

What is Catherine Agbaje’s Instagram?

You can follow Catherine on Instagram @catherine_agbaje, where she already impressively boasts over 11,000 followers and has shared a glimpse into nights out and a string of holiday snaps.

Although Catherine’s Instagram - like the other contestants - will remain dormant during her time in the villa to adhere to the new social media ban implemented this year, we’re sure her follower count will still increase!

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

