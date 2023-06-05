Meet Love Island’s Catherine Agbaje: Age, Job, Instagram & ‘Dream’ Contestant

5 June 2023, 20:45

Catherine set to enter Love Island

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Get to know Love Island series 10 contestant Catherine Agbaje; here’s her age, job, Instagram and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island series 10 is officially underway with an all-new line-up of singletons looking for love including Irish contestant Catherine Agbaje.

The Dublin bombshell is ready to find her match in the new villa in Mallorca this summer alongside co-stars Ella Thomas, Andre Furtado and Ruchee Gurung, and is definitely already ticking all of our boxes!

As we get to know the new cast of Love Island series 10, here’s what you need to know about contestant Catherine including what her job is, how old she is and how to follow her on Instagram…

Why Ruchee Gurung Turned Down Love Island Three Years Ago

Love Island's Molly Marsh: All The Details On The Panto Actress And Her Soap Star Mum

Catherine Agbaje is a series 10 contestant on Love Island
Catherine Agbaje is a series 10 contestant on Love Island. Picture: ITV2
Love Island's Catherine works in real estate
Love Island's Catherine works in real estate. Picture: Catherine Agbaje/Instagram

Who is Love Island’s Catherine Agbaje? Age & job

Catherine is 22 years old and works as a commercial real estate agent.

The contestant even impressively has two degrees! She revealed ahead of appearing on the show that she has an undergraduate degree and a masters degree in Psychology and Sociology as well as Real Estate.

Where is Love Island’s Catherine Agbaje from?

The real estate beauty hails from Dublin, Ireland - making her one of the many Irish contestants we’ve seen on the show including previous islanders Dami Hope, Maura Higgins, Yewande Biala and Greg O’Shea.

Catherine Agbaje hails from Dublin, Ireland
Catherine Agbaje hails from Dublin, Ireland. Picture: Catherine Agbaje/Instagram

Who is Catherine Agbaje’s ‘dream’ Love Island contestant?

Speaking to CapitalFM.com and other journalists before she headed into the villa, Catherine spilled on who her ‘dream’ contestant to couple up with would be.

She revealed that Ovie Soko from series 5 would be her first choice, telling us: “Ovie, he is gorgeous!” before going on to say that she typically goes for personality, adding: “To be fair, I could’ve coupled up with anyone, like realistically I go off of personality.”

The cast of Love Island series 10
The cast of Love Island series 10. Picture: ITV2

What is Catherine Agbaje’s Instagram?

You can follow Catherine on Instagram @catherine_agbaje, where she already impressively boasts over 11,000 followers and has shared a glimpse into nights out and a string of holiday snaps.

Although Catherine’s Instagram - like the other contestants - will remain dormant during her time in the villa to adhere to the new social media ban implemented this year, we’re sure her follower count will still increase!

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Meet Love Island series 10 star Tyrique Hyde

Love Island’s Tyrique Hyde: Age, Famous Dad & Which Football Team He Plays For

Lewis Capaldi has unfortunately had to cancel his upcoming commitments

Lewis Capaldi Cancels Upcoming Commitments To 'Rest And Recover'

Here's how to watch The Idol in the UK

How To Watch The Idol In The UK

Love Island’s 2023 summer cast has been unveiled

Love Island’s 2023 Summer Line-Up: All The Contestants

Love Island

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray began their relationship in 2016 and are now married

Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Andre Gray: When Did They Get Married And How Long Have They Been Together?

Little Mix

Love Island's Paige and Jacques have sparked reconciliation rumours

Love Island’s Paige Thorne And Jacques O’Neill Reignite Rumours They’re Back Together

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star