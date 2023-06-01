Why Ruchee Gurung Turned Down Love Island Three Years Ago

1 June 2023, 15:24

Ruchee set to enter Love Island

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Ruchee Gurung revealed she almost appeared on Love Island three years ago.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island’s 2023 summer series is days away from airing and boasts a brand-new line-up of singletons looking for love from Ruchee Gurung and Molly Marsh to Andre Furtado and Ella Thomas.

While most contestants get on the show through the application process, some are approached by producers, and this was the case for one contestant, in particular, this year - Ruchee, who revealed this isn’t the first time she’d been asked to go on the show.

A Winter Love Island 2023 Contestant Teases Return To Villa This Summer

Love Island’s George Fensom Responds After Ex-Girlfriend Slams Him In Resurfaced TikTok

Speaking to CapitalFM.com and other journalists ahead of entering the villa, the 24-year-old contestant revealed that she actually turned down the opportunity to be an islander three years ago.

Recalling how she was almost a contestant on the first winter series of Love Island back in 2020, Ruchee said: “I was scouted through Instagram and actually, they reached out to me a couple of years ago as well.”

Love Island's Ruchee said she was approached by producers to appear on the show
Love Island's Ruchee said she was approached by producers to appear on the show. Picture: ITV2
Ruchee Gurung revealed she almost appeared on winter Love Island in 2020
Ruchee Gurung revealed she almost appeared on winter Love Island in 2020. Picture: Ruchee Gurung/Instagram

She continued: “I think it was like 2020/2021, they reached out to me, I think it was the winter one they reached out to me.”

Ruchee then explained the reasons she turned it down were because she felt ‘too young’ to appear on the show at just 21 years old and she also happened to not be single at the time.

She explained: “At the time I was actually kind of seeing someone and I was getting to know him and really liked him. And I also felt like I was really young so I just didn’t feel comfortable and didn’t think it was the right time."

Ruchee Gurung is a series 10 Love Island contestant
Ruchee Gurung is a series 10 Love Island contestant. Picture: ITV2
The cast of Love Island series 10
The cast of Love Island series 10. Picture: ITV2

“All of my friends were like ‘are you crazy, like you’re not gonna go on it because you’re getting to know this guy’ but I just didn’t feel like it was the right time," she added.

“Then obviously they reached out to me again a couple of months ago and I was like ‘you know what? This is a sign it’s the second time; I’m single, I’m grown, I’m 24 and I’ve got my sh** together so let me just try it’.”

Love Island begins on Monday 5th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Love Island’s 2023 summer cast has been unveiled

Love Island’s 2023 Summer Line-Up: All The Confirmed Contestants

Love Island

Zendaya and Tom Holland are making a fourth movie

Zendaya & Tom Holland Set To Star In Fourth 'Spider-Man' Movie

The lowdown on a potential XO, Kitty season 2

Will There Be An ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2? Everything We Know So Far Including Potential Release Date & More

Taylor Swift's former home on Cornelia Street, in New York, is up for sale

Taylor Swift’s Cornelia Street Home Is Up For Sale For £14 Million

Is Kim Kardashian dating again?

Who Is Kim Kardashian Dating Now? Fans Think She Could Be In A New Relationship

Kim is dating someone new

Kim Kardashian Teases New Man After Pete Davidson Split

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star