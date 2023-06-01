Why Ruchee Gurung Turned Down Love Island Three Years Ago

Ruchee set to enter Love Island

By Capital FM

Ruchee Gurung revealed she almost appeared on Love Island three years ago.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island’s 2023 summer series is days away from airing and boasts a brand-new line-up of singletons looking for love from Ruchee Gurung and Molly Marsh to Andre Furtado and Ella Thomas.

While most contestants get on the show through the application process, some are approached by producers, and this was the case for one contestant, in particular, this year - Ruchee, who revealed this isn’t the first time she’d been asked to go on the show.

A Winter Love Island 2023 Contestant Teases Return To Villa This Summer

Love Island’s George Fensom Responds After Ex-Girlfriend Slams Him In Resurfaced TikTok

Speaking to CapitalFM.com and other journalists ahead of entering the villa, the 24-year-old contestant revealed that she actually turned down the opportunity to be an islander three years ago.

Recalling how she was almost a contestant on the first winter series of Love Island back in 2020, Ruchee said: “I was scouted through Instagram and actually, they reached out to me a couple of years ago as well.”

Love Island's Ruchee said she was approached by producers to appear on the show. Picture: ITV2

Ruchee Gurung revealed she almost appeared on winter Love Island in 2020. Picture: Ruchee Gurung/Instagram

She continued: “I think it was like 2020/2021, they reached out to me, I think it was the winter one they reached out to me.”

Ruchee then explained the reasons she turned it down were because she felt ‘too young’ to appear on the show at just 21 years old and she also happened to not be single at the time.

She explained: “At the time I was actually kind of seeing someone and I was getting to know him and really liked him. And I also felt like I was really young so I just didn’t feel comfortable and didn’t think it was the right time."

Ruchee Gurung is a series 10 Love Island contestant. Picture: ITV2

The cast of Love Island series 10. Picture: ITV2

“All of my friends were like ‘are you crazy, like you’re not gonna go on it because you’re getting to know this guy’ but I just didn’t feel like it was the right time," she added.

“Then obviously they reached out to me again a couple of months ago and I was like ‘you know what? This is a sign it’s the second time; I’m single, I’m grown, I’m 24 and I’ve got my sh** together so let me just try it’.”

Love Island begins on Monday 5th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital