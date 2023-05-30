Love Island’s Ruchee Gurung: Age, Job, Height & Instagram

30 May 2023, 17:02

Cast of 2023 summer Love Island revealed

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Get to know Love Island season 10’s Ruchee Gurung from how old she is to what her Instagram is.

Love Island is back for the summer 2023 series and one of the first ten islanders heading into the villa is Ruchee Gurung.

Ruchee was the first contestant to be announced for the new series, which will also see the likes of Molly Marsh, Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde joining - and she has already said that she’ll be bringing her ‘fiery’ traits to the villa!

Get to know Love Island’s Ruchee, including her age and job to her height and Instagram…

Love Island's Ruchee is a season 10 contestant
Love Island's Ruchee is a season 10 contestant. Picture: ITV2

Who is Love Island’s Ruchee Gurung? Age & job revealed

Ruchee is 24 years old and works as a beautician.

Ahead of entering the villa, she described herself as a ‘relationship girl’, adding that she’s “looking forward to hopefully finding the right person in the Villa”.

The islander also said her love language is gift-giving, so she loves looking after her other half and doing nice things for them - we’re sure that means she won’t be single for long!

Ruchee Gurung is joining series 10 of Love Island
Ruchee Gurung is joining series 10 of Love Island. Picture: Ruchee Gurung/Instagram

Where is Love Island’s Ruchee from?

Ruchee hails from Sutton in South London but the islander also has Nepalese roots.

How tall is Love Island’s Ruchee?

In her VT, Ruchee described herself as ‘quite small’, leading fans to wonder what her height is.

According to outlets online, she is said to be around 5 feet and 4 inches tall - but we’ll update this page if she mentions it during her time in the villa!

Ruchee Gurung is headed to Mallorca to find 'the one' on Love Island
Ruchee Gurung is headed to Mallorca to find 'the one' on Love Island. Picture: Ruchee Gurung/Instagram
Love Island series 10 begins on June 5
Love Island series 10 begins on June 5. Picture: ITV2

What is Love Island’s Ruchee’s Instagram?

Ruchee’s Instagram handle is @rucheewawo - and she’s already racked up an impressive 14K followers at the time of writing.

Of course, to adhere to the new social media ban that was put in place ahead of the winter series this year, social profiles will remain dormant whilst islanders are in the villa.

But we’re sure we’ll see her follower count continue to increase whilst she’s off to find love in Mallorca!

