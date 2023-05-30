Love Island Viewers Have A Special Role In The First Episode Of Series 10

Love Island is switching up their first episode. Picture: ITV

Maya Jama has revealed the public's first voting task for Love Island series 10...

Love Island is back and the tenth season is less than a week away!

Soon after the first 10 Islanders were announced, returning host Maya Jama revealed that the ITV2 show’s loyal audience will play an integral part in the opening episode.

She appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain to share some important news about the first episode’s format – the public vote is back!

“A very big surprise – the public has all the power,” Maya explained, “So for the first episode, you guys are going to decide who couples up, you vote and we listen.”

Love Island's tenth season begins on June 5. Picture: ITV

Typically a Love Island season starts with the core 10 contestants choosing who they ‘fancy’ the most by stepping forward when a guy or girl makes their entrance into the famous Majorcan villa, but no more.

A week before season 10 begins to air – which is on June 5 – the line-up of love hopefuls was unveiled and Maya advised fans to start thinking about who they want to see couple up!

“So you can kind of make your notes if you want, start jotting down who you think should be together. And when it starts, off you go,” she said.

Maya Jama is returning for her second season as host. Picture: ITV

The 28-year-old star gave some wise advice during her appearance on the show, she said: "Enjoy it and just fall in love if you can, be open to all the opportunities"

More details were revealed in a press release, viewers can cast their votes via the Love Island app from Thursday (May 1) at 8 AM until Friday at 9 PM.

So, who do you want to see together for this year’s summer series?

Love Island starts Monday 5th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX

