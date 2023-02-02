Summer Love Island 2023: Start Date, Contestants, Host, Villa And More

2 February 2023, 16:24

Summer Love Island will be back in 2023 with a whole new line up
Summer Love Island will be back in 2023 with a whole new line up. Picture: ITV2

ITV2 has confirmed there will be two Love Island's in 2023 so what can we expect from the summer series? Here's what we know so far about season 10.

Maya Jama took over the Love Island presenting role just in time for 2023 where she will get to host not just one, but two shows this year.

ITV2 confirmed in 2022 there will be both a winter and summer villa of love and fans of the show were delighted to hear the news.

So as we work our way through the winter edition, which features Ron Hall, Lana Jenkins and Tanyel Revan, we're already prepping for summer's series 10.

Love Island Fans Think They've Unveiled Secret Bombshell 'Rule'

Will Love Island’s Zara Return As A Casa Amor Bombshell?

Here's everything we know so far including start date, contestants, the villa and more.

Love Island beach logo
Love Island bosses confirmed two shows for 2023. Picture: ITV2

When does summer Love Island 2023 start?

We're expecting bosses and producers to give us confirmation of a start date very soon but judging from recent shows, we can expect a whole new line up of romantic hopefuls in June 2023.

The summer show of 2022 began on June 6 and as it typically kicks off on a Monday, we can make a logical guess that we'll see the Love Island return on June 5th.

Who are the contestants for Love Island 2023?

The contestants and line up of the show usually remain top secret until just a week before it hits our TV screens.

Of course, that doesn't stop rumours from circling before hand - we are expecting glamorous influencers, cheeky chaps and plenty of celebrity connections.

Love Island 2023 contestants in winter villa
ITV2 producers are on the look out for new contestants for the summer. Picture: ITV2

Will Maya Jama be hosting the summer show?

As the official presenter of Love Island and Aftersun, we are expecting Maya Jama to return for a second series.

Her debut on the winter version has been a total success with viewers, with fans praising her work, dress sense and hosting abilities.

Where is the summer Love Island villa?

Summer Love Island has regularly take place on the beautiful island of Mallorca and 2023 is expected to make a return to the famous villa.

Producers moved location in 2022 after the original villa was reportedly unavailable.

