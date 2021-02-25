Maya Jama: Age, Net Worth & Dating History Of The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Guest Judge

25 February 2021, 15:00

Maya Jama will be on season two of RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Maya Jama will be on season two of RuPaul's Drag Race UK. Picture: PA/Instagram

Maya Jama is set to be one of the celebrity guest judges on season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and here’s what we know about the star, including her age, net worth and dating history.

Maya Jama has been named as one of the guest judges on the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The UK version of the US series has an all-star guest judge panel this year, including Maya, Jourdan Dunn and Sheridan Smith, amongst others.

But how old is Maya Jama? What’s her net worth, job and dating history?

Here’s what we know…

How old is Maya Jama?

Maya was born on August 14, 1994, making her 26 years old.

Maya Jama is set to join RuPaul's Drag Race's line-up of celeb judges
Maya Jama is set to join RuPaul's Drag Race's line-up of celeb judges. Picture: Instagram

What is Maya Jama’s job?

Maya is a DJ, TV presenter and former radio presenter.

The Bristol-born star made her acting debut on Netflix’s The Duchess and has hosted a number of shows including The Circle, Don’t Hate The Playaz, and is set to present series three of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star.

What is Maya Jama’s net worth?

According to a number of reports, Maya is worth a whopping £1.5million thanks to her presenter jobs, endorsements and own line of skincare range; MIJ Masks.

Maya Jama has her very own line of face masks
Maya Jama has her very own line of face masks. Picture: Instagram

Who is Maya Jama dating?

Maya Jama and Stormzy dated for around four years
Maya Jama and Stormzy dated for around four years. Picture: PA

Since she split from Stormzy back in August 2019, Maya has been low-key about her love life and hasn’t publicised any information about a potential partner.

Rumours surfaced that she was romantically linked to Drake back in July 2020, after he name-dropped the star in his song, ‘Only You Freestyle’, but Maya didn’t address the speculation.

