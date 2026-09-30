Who is Maya Jama? Age, where she's from, TV shows and who she's dated revealed

Maya Jama's TV presenting career has gone form strength to strength. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Maya Jama's fame status rocketted when she signed to Love Island - here's everything you need to know from her height, net worth and dating history.

Maya Jama has become a household name after more than a decade in the media with her profile getting a huge boost when she was confirmed as the new host of Love Island in 2022.

With her career and rise to fame accelerating in recent years, the 32-year-old has worked as a DJ, radio host and presenter on primetime TV. And now, not only has she been hosting ITV's most successful dating show, she has other gigs to brag about too like The Masked Singer, The Brits and The Fashion Awards.

And when it isn't Maya's work life making headlines, it's her dating life, whether that be in regards to her ex-boyfriend Ruben Dias or even her past romance with rapper Stormzy that fans have become obsessed with.

Here’s everything you need to know about Maya from her age, height, Instagram, net worth and exactly who she's dated.

Maya Jama signed up as the new host of Love Island in 2022. Picture: Getty

How old is Maya Jama?

Maya is a Leo babe, born on August 14, 1994, making her 32 years old.

She kicked off her career in broadcasting and presenting as a teenager at the age of just 16, when she launched her own YouTube channel, and then at 18 she was hired as a host for Jump Off TV.

How tall is Maya Jama?

Maya is 5ft 8 - which is around 173cm.

What is Maya Jama's ethnicity/ where is she from?

Maya is of Somali and Swedish decent but was born and raised in Bristol. In 2012 she came to London to kick start her career and has been based there ever since (apart from jetting off to places like South Africa for work).

When she first moved to the city she had hopes of becoming and actress but soon realised a job in presenting was more her style.

Maya Jama has invested in a number of businesses helping her go from TV presenter to business woman. Picture: Getty

How did Maya Jama become famous and what is her net worth?

Maya has been titles on her working CV including a DJ, TV presenter, actress and business owner.

The Bristol-born star made her acting debut on Netflix’s The Duchess and has since used her acting skills for hit series like The Gentlemen.

But with presenting being her real passion, Maya has hosted many popular shows including The Circle, Don’t Hate The Playaz, Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star, The Masked Singer and more.

She made her debut as the new Love Island host for the 2023 winter series, taking over hosting duties from Laura Whitmore. Thanks to landing the Love Island gig she's had opportunities like hosting The Brit Awards 2024 and much more.

Maya also has business investments in property and beauty and has put her face to many successful campaigns. All of this has helped her gain a reported net worth of around £3million.

Maya Jama spends her summer jet-setting around the globe thanks to her busy TV schedule. Picture: Maya Jama/Instagram

Who has Maya Jama dated?

Maya is currently believed to be single after confirming her split from footballer boyfriend Ruben Dias in the summer of 2026. The couple were together for two years but have kept the reason behind their split private.

Prior to this, Maya had a high-profile relationship with rapper Stormzy and only recently has she had to deny they were back together for a third time.

The pair first met in 2014 but broke up in 2019 after four years together, blaming their careers and high profiles. However, following her relationship and engagement to NBA player Ben Simmons, Stormzy and Maya rekindled.

Dating from 2023-2024, the couple confirmed that despite "trying their best for a year" they couldn't make it work and that they remained good friends.

Maya Jama's mum is called Sadie. Picture: Instagram

Who is Maya Jama's mum?

Maya Jama was raised by her mum Sadie who gave birth to her when she was just 18 years old. Sadie named Maya after the US author and poet Maya Angelou.

Sadie is now in her mid-40s and she and Maya have a super close relationship.

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