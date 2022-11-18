Are Maya Jama And Stormzy Back Together?

18 November 2022, 10:05

Have Maya Jama and Stormzy rekindled their relationship?
Have Maya Jama and Stormzy rekindled their relationship? Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Maya Jama and Stormzy have been facing rumours that they’ve rekindled their relationship, but are they back together?

Maya Jama and Stormzy were one of the UK’s biggest power couples around before they split in 2019, and fans have been rooting for them to get back together in recent months.

The new Love Island host and her rapper ex have been in attendance at the same events in recent weeks, where they’ve crossed paths, including a Kendrick Lamar concert at The O2, in which the pair were spotted sharing a hug as they said a brief hello.

Stormzy Admits Split From Maya Jama Was 'Heavy On My Heart'

Reports have been swirling in recent days that the pair had rekindled their romance, but Maya’s team have since responded to these claims.

So, are Stormzy and Maya Jama actually back together?

Here’s what we know…

Rumours have been circulating that Maya Jama and Stormzy are 'back together'
Rumours have been circulating that Maya Jama and Stormzy are 'back together'. Picture: Getty
Stormzy revealed a lot of his new album was inspired by his split from Maya Jama
Stormzy revealed a lot of his new album was inspired by his split from Maya Jama. Picture: Getty

Are Maya Jama and Stormzy back together?

An insider told this tabloid that Maya and Stormzy ran into each other at the GQ Men of the Year 2022 awards on Wednesday, claiming that they left the event within minutes of each other.

They were said to have been in ‘deep conversation’ at the event, with a source saying: “Stormzy and Maya are together again. They’re taking it slow but are very much back in each other’s lives after a long time when they didn’t speak or see each other.”

A second insider at the party said: “They spent loads of time together at the afterparty and were chatting in a corner for ages.

“It seemed as though they went somewhere else together afterwards because she walked out and then he followed her out five minutes later.”

Maya Jama and Stormzy dated between 2015-2019
Maya Jama and Stormzy dated between 2015-2019. Picture: Getty
Maya Jama is thought to have split from NBA star Ben Simmons in August
Maya Jama is thought to have split from NBA star Ben Simmons in August. Picture: Getty

However, Maya’s team have since denied the claims, telling Mirror.co.uk that the former couple are ‘not romantically together’ despite claims.

Stormzy and Maya began dating in 2015 and were together until their split four years later, which the ‘Own It’ rapper recently described as ‘the biggest loss a man could have’.

The television presenter went on to date NBA player Ben Simmons and got engaged at the end of 2021, but are thought to have ended their romance in August.

Stormzy is making his music comeback and has already revealed that a number of songs on his upcoming album, ‘This Is What I Mean’, are inspired by his split from Maya.

