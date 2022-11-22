Maya Jama And Stormzy 'Seen Kissing' As They Deny Reconciliation Rumours

22 November 2022, 10:32

Maya Jama and Stormzy were apparently seen 'kissing'
Maya Jama and Stormzy were apparently seen 'kissing'. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

A Maya Jama and Stormzy reunion is all the world wants.

Maya Jama and Stormzy reportedly kissed at the MTV EMAs before her team told the tabloids ‘they’re not romantically together.’

Despite the new Love Island host’s team denying rumours they’ve reunited, it’s now been claimed they got very cosy at the music awards ceremony and at the GQ Awards a few days later.

According to this publication, Maya and Stormzy were seen kissing in an extra special VIP area at the EMAs in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Stormzy Admits Split From Maya Jama Was 'Heavy On My Heart'

They also claim Maya changed her hotel to one which happened to be closer to her ex.

Stormzy poses during a portrait session during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022
Stormzy poses during a portrait session during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022. Picture: Getty
Maya Jama on the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022
Maya Jama on the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022. Picture: Getty

A source said: “Maya and Stormzy hooked up at one of the exclusive areas at the bash.

“There were three levels of VIP area and they were in the top tier one. They were seen kissing and seemed totally into each other. “There was a strict no-camera policy which is why they seemed happy to be so open with their relationship.”

Another insider claimed they flew home to the UK together after missing the flights they’d originally booked.

Despite these insiders’ claims, Maya’s team said in a statement on Monday she and the 'This Is What I Mean' rapper are ‘great friends’ and that the reconciliation reports are ‘false’.

Stormzy and Maya Jama at his 25th birthday celebrations
Stormzy and Maya Jama at his 25th birthday celebrations. Picture: Getty

Maya split from fiancé Ben Simmons earlier this year, following reports they got engaged in December 2021.

She and the NBA player dated for little over a year, breaking up in August apparently due to their hectic work schedules.

Meanwhile, the TV presenter and ex Stormzy were in a relationship for four years until 2019 – a breakup the rapper has since called ‘heavy on my heart’.

