Everything We Know About Stormzy's Third Album So Far: From Release Date To Features

17 March 2022, 16:45

All the details on Stormzy's new music
All the details on Stormzy's new music. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Stormzy has confirmed that his third album is on its way – here are all the details on features, tracklist and release date.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stormzy has announced that his third album will be arriving this year!

Fans have been patiently awaiting the follow-up to his wildly successful sophomore album, Heavy Is The Head, that was released in 2019 to critical acclaim.

Stormzy’s New Madame Tussauds' Wax Work Is So Realistic Even His Nephew Thinks It’s Him

The 28-year-old artist burst onto the scene with his first record, 'Gang Signs & Prayer', back in 2017 after the release of two extended plays and one mixtape.

Here is everything you need to know about Stormzy's upcoming album, from rumoured collaborators to its release date.

Stormzy confirmed the album rumours
Stormzy confirmed the album rumours. Picture: Alamy

When will Stormzy's next album be released?

Stormzy took to the stage last week on the first night of his UK tour to announce that he is releasing new music this year!

The grime star returned to the road after his Heavy Is The Head tour was subjected to several delays due to COVID-19.

The first concert of his long-awaited tour kicked off on March 13 at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff – and he treated the audience to the scoop on his next record...

He played a video to the crowd that confirmed the album rumours, he said in the clip: "This is the album of my dreams. This album is deeper than man could ever imagine. I’m free."

The video showed the 28-year-old musician in the studio and concluded with a message to fans, revealing that the project is available to pre-order.

An exact release date was not confirmed – but at least we know that it's coming in 2022!

Stormzy kicked off his UK tour in Cardiff on March 15
Stormzy kicked off his UK tour in Cardiff on March 15. Picture: Getty

What is Stormzy's third album called?

Stormzy didn't reveal the title of his third project on the opening night of his tour, but we have. a sneaking suspicion that he might announce it soon.

On the clip shown on the screen at the arena, the record was just referred to as 'ALBUM 3'.

Stormzy has new music coming out in 2022
Stormzy has new music coming out in 2022. Picture: Getty

Who will feature on Stormzy's new music?

The Croydon-born artist hasn't confirmed any collaborators on the album at the time of writing, however, fans have their theories...

Rumours are swirling online that Stormzy could be teaming up with fellow musicians such as Ed Sheeran, ArrDee, and Jorja Smith to name a few – but only time will tell.

We'll keep this page updated with all the latest on Stormzy 3.0!

